CT Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:CRT.UN) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:CRT.UN) stock is up by 6.9% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Specifically, we decided to study CT Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CT Real Estate Investment Trust is:

7.8% = CA$262m ÷ CA$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust's Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

On the face of it, CT Real Estate Investment Trust's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.9%. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.7% seen by CT Real Estate Investment Trust over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

As a next step, we compared CT Real Estate Investment Trust's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CRT.UN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is CT Real Estate Investment Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 26% (implying that the company retains the remaining 74% of its income), CT Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings growth was quite low. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has been paying dividends over a period of seven years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 66% over the next three years.

