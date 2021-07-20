CSXI vs IND, Other Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch County Select XI vs India Live Streaming Online

Before the high-profile five-match Test series between India and England, India will square off against County Select XI for a three-day warm-up game. The three-day Test match will be played from June 20 to June 22 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

The warm-up game is crucial for India as it will help the players get back into the grove. India last played a competitive match in June when they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the World Test Championship. Going into the warm-up game, one of the biggest headaches for the Indian side will be the appropriate choice for the wicketkeeping slot.

India’s first-choice keeper Rishabh Pant has contracted coronavirus while the backup Wriddhiman Saha is also under isolation. Thus, KL Rahul is likely to don the gloves during the practice game.

England domestic players, on the other hand, will see this match as a chance to perform well and impress the selectors. ECB are expected to keep a close watch on the game to pick young talents for England’s National Test squad.

The CSXI vs IND Other Test is scheduled to be played at 03:30 pm IST on Tuesday, July 20.

When will the Other Test match County Select XI (CSXI) vs India (IND) start?

The warm-up Test will be played on Tuesday, July 20.

Where will the Other Test match County Select XI (CSXI) vs India (IND) be played?

The match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

What time will the Other Test match County Select XI (CSXI) vs India (IND) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Other Test match County Select XI (CSXI) vs India (IND)?

The warm-up Test between County Select XI and India will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Other Test match County Select XI (CSXI) vs India (IND)?

The warm-up game between County Select XI and India is available to be streamed live on the Durham Cricket Youtube Channel.

CSXI vs IND Warm-up Test, County Select XI probable playing XI against India: James Bracey, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Zak Chappell, Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson, Rob Yates, Liam Patterson-White, Rehan Ahmed

CSXI vs IND Warm-up Test, India probable playing XI against County Select XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj

