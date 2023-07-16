CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 15th of September. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

CSX's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, CSX was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

CSX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.187 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.0% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

CSX May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, CSX's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On CSX's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that CSX has the ability to continue this into the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CSX that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

