CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 15th of December. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

CSX's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, CSX was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CSX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.187, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

CSX May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, CSX's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.4% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On CSX's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for CSX that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

