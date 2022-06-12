CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CSX's (NASDAQ:CSX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CSX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$5.4b ÷ (US$40b - US$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, CSX has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CSX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

CSX has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 36% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, CSX is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 84% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if CSX can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with CSX and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with CSX and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

