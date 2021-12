CSX Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release fourth quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Thursday, January 20, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Story continues

CONTACT: Contact: Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations 904-366-4515 Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications 855-955-6397