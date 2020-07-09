The CST Inspired Minds Learning Project Awards Nearly $140,000 in Funding to Help Learning Happen

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - This year, our children and youth have faced unprecedented challenges in their education. The COVID-19 pandemic brought significant disruption to learning across Canada, especially in underserved regions. The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CSTF) believes in the power of education and inspiring growth. To help keep children learning, CSTF has awarded nearly $140,000 to schools and community organizations through its CST Inspired Minds® Learning Project.

Grants of up to $5,000 are funding projects at 30 local schools and organizations that are working hard to counter lost growth and development opportunities caused by social distancing and remote learning. By pivoting existing programs and creating new learning opportunities, these groups have demonstrated resiliency and innovation during uncertain times. Some examples of their accomplishments are below:

Albert Community School , located in one of Regina's highest-needs communities, has shown resourcefulness and dedication to support its children. When the school closed its doors this spring, it quickly learned only one student had access to remote technology. The school now has access to $5,000 to help fund Learning Kits that will supports its entire student community.

Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation is using $5,000 to increase food security for approximately 170 students and their families in the Thunder Bay region. Its Learning Through Connection project uses gardening as a tool to nurture the mental, physical, emotional and spiritual needs of students during the summer months. The program will provide students with life skills, food knowledge and healthy eating resources.

The Writers' Exchange (WE) paused its free summer reading program as a result of COVID-19. A $5,000 grant is helping WE relaunch its program supporting kids in Vancouver's highest-needs communities and begin an in-person reading and writing program to reach as many as 170 children and youth by the end of the year.

"We are inspired by the passion and care shown in this year's CST Inspired Minds Leaning Project applications," said Sherry MacDonald, President and CEO of CST. "As we strive to make education accessible for all Canadians, it is vital that we support the schools and organizations that inspire enthusiasm in our children's learning journey. Through their drive and commitment, our children can feel confident and prepared in their own development, future careers and as leading global citizens."

Since 2014, the CST Inspired Minds® Learning Project has awarded nearly $850,000 to fund learning activities for children and youth in grades K-12 in communities across Canada. CST continues to be inspired by the commitment these organizations have shown to their children and their communities.

For more information about the 30 grant recipients and the CST Inspired Minds Learning Project, please visit learningproject.cst.org.

About CST Inspired Minds

CST Inspired Minds® is a CST Foundation initiative grounded in our commitment to help today's children become tomorrow's successful adults. We are currently running two programs under CST Inspired Minds: CST Inspired Minds Learning Project and Careers 2030.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families better access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. In addition to its focus on education savings, the Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students and communities through scholarships, bursaries and awards programs, and its Inspired Minds Program. CST has helped nearly 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries (CST Spark Inc. and CST Consultants Inc.) operate under the Masterbrand name CST. For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

