CSRHub ESG Data Integrates With HubSpot

HubSpot users can now utilize consensus CSRHub ESG data to manage risk, score leads and analyze supply chains.

CSRHub announced it has launched CSRHub ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) Ratings on HubSpot, empowering HubSpot users to create more sustainable business results. The easily accessible ESG data supports HubSpot user's ability to quickly determine the ESG profile of their contacts for insight, collaboration, analysis and upselling. CSRHub's data, available through HubSpot, makes it simple to select and analyze the ESG parameters that are important to each organization and its customers. HubSpot users will be able to more easily manage risk, as well as compare and rate suppliers' ESG scores.

CSRHub now offers two subscription products to HubSpot users to support the analysis and comparison of their contacts' ESG scores. The Base CSRHub product provides an overall ESG rating and ratings for four ESG categories: Environment, Community, Governance and Employees. The Premium CSRHub subscription will allow HubSpot users to dive deeper into ESG through 12 subcategory scores.

Cynthia Figge, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CSRHub says, "CSRHub's purpose is to provide transparent access to company ESG performance that empowers our users to improve corporate sustainability, society and our planet. What better way to accomplish this than to integrate CSRHub's comprehensive, stable, outside-in consensus ratings of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) with the broad communities organized within HubSpot? We hope that users will use our data to gain sustainability insight into their value stream and improve the quality of their selling, buying and marketing decisions."

CSRHub uses big data technology to create a stable and consistent picture of ESG performance by offering consensus ESG ratings. CSRHub data is updated monthly. To learn more about how you can integrate and benefit from CSRHub ESG data, please schedule a consultation to explore your use case and discuss a tailored solution, https://www.csrhub.com/find-tailored-esg-solution-for-your-crm

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 54,497 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 30,984 companies from 134 industries in 155 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 852 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. For more information, visit www.csrhub.com.



