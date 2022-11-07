CSR (ASX:CSR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of December to A$0.165. This makes the dividend yield 7.2%, which is above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for CSR

CSR's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, CSR was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 479% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.5% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 85% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.345. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. CSR has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 4.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think CSR will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, CSR has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

