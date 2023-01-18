Do CSP's (NASDAQ:CSPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

View our latest analysis for CSP

How Fast Is CSP Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that CSP's EPS went from US$0.048 to US$0.39 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of CSP shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -2.8% to -0.07% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since CSP is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$49m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CSP Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Story continues

While there was some insider selling, that pales in comparison to the US$903k that the company insider, Joseph Nerges spent acquiring shares. The average price paid was about US$8.36. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for CSP is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$14m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 27% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does CSP Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

CSP's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest CSP belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that CSP is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

