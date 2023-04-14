CSPi Technology Solutions Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP500 List

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT, and cloud services, announces today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CSPI Technology Solutions to Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category for 2023.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its managed services, technical expertise, and ability to offer level-three escalations and beyond through our Vital™ Managed IT Services solution. In addition, CSPi employs a team of highly experienced professional services engineers who support MSP clients with complex escalations and other IT architecture needs.

The Vital™ Managed IT Services portfolio is a comprehensive collection of structured service offers that allow for the customization of service plans that best fit our clients' technical and business requirements.

The following are the service offers included in the portfolio:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed Backup and Disaster Recovery

Vital Managed Security

Vital Managed Detection & Response

Vital Auditing

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)

Wireless as a Service (Waas)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)

Cloud Consulting Services

Cloud Services:

Staff Augmentation

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"Our recognition by CRN is truly humbling," emphasized Nick Monfreda, VP of Managed & Strategic Services at CSPi Technology Solutions. "We owe this success to our unwavering investment in our people. It is their exceptional talent, coupled with our security-first approach, that enables us to offer pioneering IT and cybersecurity solutions to our clients, driving their business growth forward. As we move forward, our focus on managed security solutions will only strengthen, as we remain committed to meeting the ever-evolving challenges posed by the next generation of cyber threats."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a solution provider with expertise and service scope - including managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client's specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes.

Our team of engineers has expertise across major industries and holds specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

