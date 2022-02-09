CSP Inc. Reports Improved Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, reported improved financial and operating results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021, and provided a business update.



First Quarter Operating Highlights and Recent Achievements

Total revenue increased 9% year over year and 24% compared to Q4 fiscal 2021 driven by higher services revenue

Services revenue grew 22% compared to the year-ago first quarter

Continued focus on higher margin products and services lead to overall gross margin of 29.2%



“The business momentum we generated during fiscal 2021 Q4 propelled our fiscal 2022 Q1 performance,” commented Victor Dellovo, Chief Executive Officer. “We reported a 24% sequential increase in revenue comparing Q4 fiscal due in part to pent-up demand for our products and services, which increased 9% as we continue driving that element of our business to achieve our goals.”

We again leaned heavily on the Technology Solutions (TS) business to lead the way, especially the Managed Services Practice (MSP) which is adding new customers at a brisk rate as the team is leveraging the talent drain at smaller companies to generate sales. Our Unified Communication-as-a -Service (UCaaS) continues to show further signs of progress, the supply chain issues which has delayed many customer’s orders, and with our backlog increasing to over $15 million, under a normal environment we would have seen a significant profit for the quarter. We have witnessed a higher level of activity in the cruise business, and currently, we have teams deployed on several ships and we’re optimistic of receiving additional ships in the second half of the year if current operating conditions remain the same.

We are equally bullish on ARIA as we signed two new customers during the fiscal first quarter and believe ARIA is going to be a game changer for our High-Performance Products (HPP) business. Despite continuing to face supply chain issues that inhibit our ability to fulfill customer purchase orders, we have had a strong start to the year. Our team continues to manage the business, and our balance sheet, so that we can quickly execute on the opportunities that strengthen our long-term growth and profit ambitions.

Fiscal Year 2022 First Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $12.4 million, a nine percent increase compared to $11.4 million in the year-ago fiscal first quarter as the Company continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and ongoing well-chronicled supply chain issues, which is extending timelines and impacting the Company’s ability to deliver customer orders.

Gross profit for the fiscal first quarter was $3.6 million, or 29.2% of sales, compared with $3.4 million, or 29.7% of sales, in the year-ago fiscal first quarter. The Company reported a net loss of $(366,000) in the fiscal first quarter, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared with a net income of $1.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the fiscal first quarter of fiscal 2021. The 2021 fiscal first quarter included a gain on debt extinguishment of the Paycheck Protection Plan SBA Loans at the TS and HPP segments totaling $2.2 million, which was established as part of the CARES Act loan. Excluding the gain on debt extinguishment, the Company reported a net loss of $1 million or $(0.26) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.3. million as of December 31, 2021. Due to the Company’s prudent expense management and emergence and continued acceptance of new products and services provided, management believes it has the resources to execute the multi-year growth strategy of transforming to a cybersecurity, wireless and managed services company

Stock Repurchase Authorization

The Company re-activated the stock repurchase program on December 29, 2021 with authorization to buy up to 194,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company did not purchase any shares in the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and short-term investments $ 19,295 $ 20,007 Accounts receivable, net 19,134 18,698 Inventories 4,187 3,989 Other current assets 7,195 6,340 Total current assets 49,811 49,034 Property, equipment and improvements, net 809 764 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,192 1,358 Long-term receivable 5,598 7,522 Other assets 4,377 4,296 Total assets $ 61,787 $ 62,974 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 17,603 $ 17,827 Pension and retirement plans 3,808 4,097 Operating lease liabilities 703 821 Notes Payable 432 876 Other non-current liabilities 5,307 5,307 Shareholders’ equity 33,933 34,046 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 61,787 $ 62,974







CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data ) Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2021

2020

Sales: Product $ 8,720 $ 8,408 Services 3,649 2,980 Total sales 12,369 11,388 Cost of sales: Product 7,277 6,949 Services 1,478 1,061 Total cost of sales 8,755 8,010 Gross profit 3,614 3,378 Operating expenses: Engineering and development 627 729 Selling, general and administrative 3,383 3,186 Total operating expenses 4,010 3,915 Operating loss (396 ) (537 ) Other income (expense), net 42 1,798 Income (loss) before income taxes (354 ) 1,261 Income tax (benefit) expense 12 110 Net income (loss) (366 ) 1,151 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (366 ) $ 1,097 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 4,200 4,074 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 4,200 4,172







