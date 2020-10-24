CSKForever Trends on Twitter After CSK’s Early Exit From IPL 2020

#CSKForever started trending on Twitter after Chennai Super Kings lost their match against the Mumbai Indians on Friday, 23 October, in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK has lost eight games in this season in the 11 games they played till now and would not be able to make the playoffs for the first time ever in the IPL.

In the previous 10 seasons that they have featured in, they have qualified for the top 4 every single time and have won the tournament thrice out of those.

The franchise has one of the strongest and loyal fan bases, with its #WhistlePodu Army and the CSKians. After the 10-wicket loss against MI, the fans of their ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the team CSK came out in unanimous support.

After seeing Dhoni, seemingly distraught at the post-match interview but still displaying a smile, the fans said that they can’t see the legend like this. They said that when they can support and stand with their team when they were doing well, they also have to stay with them in their tough times.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

This time we got back back to experience. Last 11 years we took most entertainment innings but this time bad to us. It's ok no issue. We will back strongly soon.



Always #CSK fan.



Proud be say #Cskforever pic.twitter.com/DfqMB1LZga







— AsKi AhameD (@iaski49) October 24, 2020

Win or loss #cskforever

We love Thala dhoni

This is one of the bad season for CSK and will back stronger in 2021.#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/TnpmskdNhz



— Đeva Rasan (@iamdevarasan) October 24, 2020

In the past, our support during tough times has moved even the strongest of hearts and that support will continue always. NO MATTER WHAT @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni you've got our support more than ever now #CSKForever #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/vPOizF1tAe — Maanya (@SuperMaan__) October 24, 2020

Other team supporters trolling CsK for not making into playoffs this season. It took 11 years for haters to troll CSk.Such a long wait huhWin or lose#Cskforever #ThalaDhoni #csk pic.twitter.com/imJqx6G0bz — Muneendra Singam (@MuneendraSingam) October 24, 2020

