CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back after a brief hiatus, and begins its second leg in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a bang as powerhouses Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns on Sunday.

The showdown between CSK and MI, who share eight IPL titles between them, will mark the beginning of a packed second half of the tournament that had to be suspended in May earlier this year after the bio-secure bubble in India was breached during the devastating second COVID-19 wave in the country.

Both CSK and MI find themselves in contention for the playoffs, which begin on 10 October with the final taking place five days later at the Dubai International Stadium. Chennai find themselves second on the points table, bouncing back with a strong display after finishing second from bottom last season, while Mumbai have recovered from a slow start to sit fourth on the table with eight points.

The tournament will also serve as a platform for players to prepare themselves for the ICC T20 World Cup that is hosted by the UAE and Oman right after the conclusion of IPL 2021. Like the IPL, the World Cup too had to be shifted out of India due to fears of a possible third COVID-19 wave in the country in the months of October and November.

Ahead of the 30th match of the ongoing season, here's everything you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage " both on television and online " is concerned:

When will the 30th match of the IPL between CSK and MI take place?

The 30th match of the IPL between CSK and MI will take place on 19 September, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

