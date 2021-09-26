CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, September 26. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and has a start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have been in very good form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and the result of this clash would have a big impact when it comes to determining the four sides to make it to the playoffs. Eoin Morgan's Knight Riders have expressed themselves freely and been absolutely dominant in the two games that they have played. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

MS Dhoni would also be quite happy with his side's showing in the matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians so far both teams would be ready to add another chapter to their illustrious rivalry. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the captain and vice-captain's pick for this game.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Andre Russell

There's not many who would question the impact that Andre Russell brings to a T20 game and he has been one of KKR's best players over the years. This time in the UAE, Russell did not have a hit with the willow yet but has performed well with the ball whenever his captain has needed him. Also he is very good in the field and once again, he would be a very important asset for the Knights.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The young Indian opener has been one of the reasons for Chennai Super Kings' success and his form with the bat would once again be crucial for his side in this match. He would be a good choice for the vice-captain's slot, given the fact that he has been very consistent and is expected to perform.

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.