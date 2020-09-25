CSK 161/3 in 19 Overs | CSK vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Sam Curran Dismisses Shreyas Iyer

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match is touted to be quite an interesting one considering the results of their previous game. Chennai Super Kings started off their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a high note as they won against the Mumbai Indians and then their winning streak was halted by the Rajasthan Royals. Courtesy, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith who walked away with the limelight for their half-centuries at the right occasions. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and men are all set to play their second game in the IPL 2020. CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Their first match against the Kings XI Punjab ended up getting into the Super Over and the team stole away the win by a run itself. On one hand, where MS Dhoni's men want to get back to a winning streak, Shreyas Iyer would be looking forward to keeping up the winning momentum. The two teams met each other on three occasions in the IPL 2019, where the Yellow Army walked away with a win on all three occasions. The last they played against each other was in the playoffs of the IPL 2019, where the Yellow Army walked away by six wickets.

Talking about both the team news, Chennai Super Kings could miss out on the services of Ambati Rayudu owing to the hamstring pull. Shreyas Iyer could have Ishant Sharma sitting on the doctor's table owing to the back spasm. Stay tuned with us, for all the live updates for the IPL 2020 game number eight.