CSK IPL 2020 Schedule for PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is not just one of the popular teams in the Indian Premier League but one of the successful sides as well. The MS Dhoni-led side have made it to record eight IPL finals and have won three titles, second after Mumbai Indians’ record four trophies. Once again CSK begin the season as title favourites. The Chennai-based franchise is loaded with experienced players. Meanwhile, here is the complete schedule of CSK for IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, date, match timings in IST and venue details for free. Download full Chennai Super Kings matches schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF format. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Also Read | MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Ahead of Season Opener, Let’s Cherish 4 MS Dhoni Staggering Knocks

CSK’s IPL 2020 campaign begins with the contest against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK will play their most of the IPL 2020 matches (seven) in Dubai. Dhoni-led side will play four games in Abu Dhabi and three in Sharjah. CSK’s most of the matches with have a start timing of 7:30 pm and only two games will be played from 3:30 pm onwards. Chennai Super Kings Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of MS Dhoni's CSK.

CSK’s IPL 2020 Schedule

Also Read | MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Best Indian Premier League Knocks Ahead of Season Opener

Match No Date Day Opponent Match Time (IST) Venue 1 September 19 Saturday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 2 September 22 Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Sharjah 3 September 25 Friday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai 4 October 02 Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai 5 October 04 Sunday Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Dubai 6 October 07 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 7 October 10 Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Dubai 8 October 13 Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai 9 October 17 Saturday Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Sharjah 10 October 19 Monday Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 October 23 Friday Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Sharjah 12 October 25 Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore 3.30 PM Dubai 13 October 29 Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Dubai 14 November 01 Sunday Kings XI Punjab 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi

Chennai Super Kings will end their first round matches on November 01 with a Game against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. CSK will be without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this season as the dup pulled out of the IPL 2020.