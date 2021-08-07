CSK Announce Rs 1 crore Award In Neeraj Chopra's Honour

Indian Premier League's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra, who won gold medal in the men's javelin throw event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. The franchise also promised to create a special jersey in his honour.

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal is the second individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra, won in the 10m Air Rifle at the Beijing Olympics.

"As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra," said the franchise in a statement.



"CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra," the franchise added.

The number 8758 is inspired by Chopra's winning throw that sent the javelin to a distance of 87.58 metres.

"We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instill belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport," said a spokesperson of the franchise.

The Haryana government declared an award of 6 crore rupees to the Indian javelin thrower.

