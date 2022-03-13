CSIS warned space agency about ex-engineer now facing charges: court documents

·3 min read
The RCMP accuses Wanping Zheng of using his status as a Canadian Space Agency engineer to negotiate satellite station installation agreements with Iceland on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company. (YouTube - image credit)
The RCMP accuses Wanping Zheng of using his status as a Canadian Space Agency engineer to negotiate satellite station installation agreements with Iceland on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company. (YouTube - image credit)

Canada's spy agency sent multiple warnings to the Canadian Space Agency about Wanping Zheng, a former engineer now accused of negotiating on behalf of a Chinese aerospace company — and even refused to give a presentation at the CSA because it knew Zheng would be there, according to new court documents.

The RCMP charged 61-year-old Zheng last December with breach of trust in a case police say is tied to foreign interference.

According to an affidavit used to obtain search warrants on his phone and email, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service sent three warnings to the space agency about Zheng's "reliability status."

WATCH: Space agency staffer accused of negotiating for Chinese company

Reliability status is a personnel security status within the federal government that is required before an employee can gain access to certain protected information, assets or work sites.

The first CSIS warning came in 2015, although at the time the agency didn't offer many details about its concerns. CSIS also asked the space agency that year if Zheng would have had access to information related to an anti-vibration table — intellectual property belonging to CSA.

CSIS sent two follow-up warnings in March and May of 2016.

The next year, CSA renewed Zheng's security clearance for two years instead of the usual 10 — an effort to monitor Zheng's compliance with CSA internal policies, the documents say.

A spokesperson for the CSA wouldn't comment on the timing of the renewal.

"When concerns about this individual's private activities outside of their employment arose, the CSA took actions, including an internal inquiry and restricting access to information," said CSA spokesperson Andrea Matte.

"We cannot comment further on a matter before the court."

CSIS didn't want Zheng in the room

In September of 2017, CSIS refused to make a presentation to the agency because it knew that Zheng was going to attend.

The documents say CSIS routinely reports on anomalies or irregularities without passing on specific details.

"The purpose of this procedure is to trigger an internal or police investigation without revealing or compromising their intelligence gathering techniques," says the French affidavit.

A spokesperson for CSIS said they would not confirm or deny the specifics of investigations.

"What I can say is that CSIS routinely engages with a variety of stakeholders, including in the private sector, government partners and universities," said Keira Lawson.

"Through these briefings, CSIS advises of potential threats to the security and interests of Canada, and provides unclassified briefings regarding the nature of specific threats."

Laura MacNaughton/CBC
Laura MacNaughton/CBC

CSIS's refusal to provide a briefing to CSA with Zheng in the room eventually helped to trigger an internal investigation into Zheng in 2018.

While Zheng was working at the agency, CSA technicians noted the presence of unauthorized software by a foreign company, say the recently filed court documents.

At least one secure file transfer service and a messaging application were identified on the computer, violating internal policy, the documents say.

Zheng was told of the CSA internal review on Dec. 17, 2018 and went on sick leave a few days later.

The space agency went to the RCMP in September 2019 to report that it suspected Zheng had transmitted secret information to a third party.

Zheng resigned in December of that year after 26 years with the agency.

While requesting a search warrant to access Zheng's BlackBerry, police said he communicated with five private companies while at CSA dating back to 2007.

None of the allegations against Zheng have been proved in court.

The search warrant request notes that foreign states are known to target officials with access to privileged information in order to steal intellectual property.

Last month, the federal government filed an application seeking to shield some details of the case from public view.

Under the Canada Evidence Act, a judge can decide whether certain details in a case should be disclosed in open court or protected for national security reasons.

According to documents filed in Federal Court, the government is concerned that "sensitive information or potentially injurious information" will come out during Zheng's criminal trial.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in court next week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How some things in Quebec's health system changed for better after 2 years of COVID

    Dr. Michael Kanevsky has taken modern medicine to a whole new level during the pandemic. All it took was a garage, some virtual reality glasses and an internet connection. The Montreal doctor is now seeing 30 to 40 per cent more patients since he began offering virtual consultations from home. In fact, he sees 90 per cent of his patients virtually. "We can allow our patients to not have to inconvenience themselves by coming to the office," he said. Kanevsky still sees patients in person whenever

  • MSNBC Guest Michael McFaul Apologizes for ‘Mistaken’ Comparison of Putin to Hitler on ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

    Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia erroneously said, "One difference between Putin and Hitler is that Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans"

  • Fans Do a Double Take After Seeing Carrie Underwood Rock the Ultimate Mini Dress

    Singer Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in a stunning mini dress number that showed off those signature toned legs.

  • Police identifies victim in North Vancouver parking lot shooting

    Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a Friday shooting, outside the Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, as 34-year-old Milad Rahimi. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Rahimi's killing was targeted in nature, and that he had a history of gang affiliation and was known to police. However, police said in a news conference that they were still in the early stage of investigations, and it was too early to determine if the killing was part of the Lower Mai

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea