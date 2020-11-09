CSIR UGC NET 2020 admit card released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; eligibility test on 19, 21 and 26 November

CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 examination admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will be conducting the examination on 19, 21 and 26 November. To download the CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 hall ticket, candidates will be required to key in their application number and date of birth.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, around 2,62,692 candidates will be appearing for the joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor.

The admit card will not be sent by post to the examinees.

A report by The Times of India said that the CSIR UGC-NET June 2020 examination will be covering five subjects. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will be held in shifts.

As per the notification released by the NTA, the admit card is issued provisionally based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

Candidates have been advised not to mutilate or make any changes in the entry made in the hall ticket.

Steps to download CSIR UGC-NET admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Joint CSIR - UGC NET June 2020's official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in >Step 2: Tap on the "Download Admit Card" link at the bottom of the homepage. >Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter application number, date of birth and security pin as displayed on the screen. >Step 4: Press the Submit button. >Step 5: The CSIR - UGC NET June 2020 admit card 2020 will appear on the screen >Step 6: Check all the details in the hall ticket, including your name, subject for which you will take the exam before saving and taking a print.

Direct link to download CSIR - UGC NET June 2020 admit card:

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted twice in a year -- June and December. The June 2020 examination was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Also See: UGC NET Admit Card 2020: NTA releases hall ticket for Nov exam, download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET answer key 2020 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can raise objections till 7 November

JNU admission 2020: NTA to declare JNUEE result 2020 soon; visit jnuexams.nta.nic.in for details

Read more on India by Firstpost.