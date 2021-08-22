‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Peterson Taken By Ambulance To Hospital After Mystery Illness

William Petersen , a longtime ‘CSI’ player and star of CSI Vegas, was taken by ambulance to the hospital Friday after falling ill on the set.

TMZ reports that Petersen was working when he began to feel ill, and asked for a break. But he apparently took a turn for the worse, and was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His representative said

No details on what caused the incident were available, but Petersen is now out of the hospital.

CSI: Vegas is the sequel to the mothership CSI series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

The sequel features returning CSI stars Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, who are joined by new series regulars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

