‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Peterson Taken By Ambulance To Hospital After Mystery Illness
No details on what caused the incident were available, but Petersen is now out of the hospital.
CSI: Vegas is the sequel to the mothership CSI series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
The sequel features returning CSI stars Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, who are joined by new series regulars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.
