CSI: Vegas’ Matt Lauria Previews Josh vs. ‘Intense’ Review Board: ‘Everything He Has Worked for Is Slipping Away’

With CSI: Vegas‘ reveal that it was drug lord Raphael Tarquenio and his nephew who had offed Kahn Schefter aka the man who murdered Jeannette Folsom, CSI Josh should be in the clear, right?

Oh, you’re so very wrong. Because the fact remains that Josh crossed many a line in the course or capturing Schefter and torturing him for information about his mom’s murder. And in this Sunday’s episode (airing at 10/9c on CBS), it will be up to the Las Vegas Review Board — and at-times surprising testimony from Max (Paula Newsome) — to determine the fate of the heretofore-stellar CSI’s career. (Watch an exclusive sneak peek above.)

What unfolds with the review board is “uncomfortable… and tense,” Matt Lauria, who plays Josh, tells TVLine. After all, “Everything that Josh has ever worked for is potentially slipping away.”

Reflecting on what Josh “almost became, or did become” in the course of abducting and almost killing Schefter, Laura posits that “the reality about the review board is I’m not entirely convinced that Josh is sure he doesn’t belong in jail, or doesn’t deserve to be fired.

“I very well could have killed [Schefter],” Lauria says in character. “If Trey hadn’t gotten in the way, who knows? And I think that question haunts Josh. Like, ‘Boy, would I have killed that guy, the man who overwhelmed my vulnerable mother and killed her with his bare hands?'”

Not helping Josh’s mindset as he heads into the review board is the breakup that he and colleague Serena (Ariana Guerra) went through, all amid the reveal to the team at large that Detective Chavez has been acting as a snoop of sorts for Internal Affairs.

For Josh, “It was just one thing after another,” Laura sighs. “[Childhood best friend] Trey shows up back in my life and I find out that he’s trying to manipulate me to get rid of this dead body in this house; I get passed over for promotion; I find out my mom is using again and has been lying to me and is working with some nasty dude, and then she ends up dead; and with Serena, I have an overblown reaction to something that was an innocent omission and it blows up the relationship. It’s all been an exercise in, ‘How much can one man take in a short period of time?'”

In the end, Laura suggests that Josh’s greatest critic, the most brutal judge of his character, may be himself.

“There’s this thing of, like, the greater implications of, ‘What quality of human am I?'” he says in character. “I’ve tried so hard to be a certain quality of person that is distinctly dissimilar from much of what I encountered in my past, and who I was potentially raised to be,” and yet given Josh’s rogue actions in confronting his mother’s killer, “I’m falling so grossly short of that, which is pretty overwhelming, and damning.”

