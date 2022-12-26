CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CSCSTEL) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CSC Steel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CSCSTEL) as an attractive investment with its 8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

CSC Steel Holdings Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 22%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 110% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 4.1% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why CSC Steel Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On CSC Steel Holdings Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that CSC Steel Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - CSC Steel Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on CSC Steel Holdings Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

