From Crystals To Flower Infusions: R29 Staffers Share Their Ultimate Bath Routines

Jacqueline Kilikita
Refinery 29 UK

Taking a fancy bath and sharing the contents on Instagram has become de rigueur among everyone from editors to influencers, making a good old-fashioned soak officially more on trend than ever.

The humble glug of bubble bath has made way for bougie tub must-haves such as bath infusions (essentially tea bags packed with petals and Epsom salts), moon-charged crystals and scented candles as more of us are looking for cheap, easy ways to relax at home. There's a recipe for the perfect bath. Ahead, R29 staffers share their ultimate bathtime rituals.

<strong>Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor</strong> <br><br>"I usually have a bath once every blue moon but social distancing means I’ve got a lot more time to myself and nothing washes away niggling worries like a good soak. I’ve been going <em>all out</em>. Scented candles are my first port of call, namely <a href="https://www.millerharris.com/collections/luxury-scented-candles/products/reine-de-la-nuit-candle-185g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miller Harris Reine de la Nuit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miller Harris Reine de la Nuit</a> (warm, floral and all-encompassing) and <a href="https://www.jomalone.co.uk/product/23829/12847/home/english-pear-freesia-home-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia</a> (light and fresh like clean laundry). They complement each other well.<br><br>I’m really into Epsom salts at the moment, too. They might be old-fashioned but those little crystals of magnesium have soothing and moisturising properties. I toss in a cupful of <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dr-Teals-Soothe-Lavender-1-36Kilogram/dp/B00LW1KAYC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Soothe & Sleep with Lavender" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Soothe & Sleep with Lavender</a> and the smell is immediately relaxing. They dissolve fast so you can forget about any grittiness at the bottom of the bath, and give warm water a soft quality. <br><br>If I’m feeling extra fancy, I’ll dunk in one of the bath infusions (essentially a big bath tea bag – I know) a friend bought me for my birthday last year. It contains bath salts and petals and gives the water a pretty pink tinge. I could sit in there for hours but before the water gets cold, I use <a href="https://www.crabtree-evelyn.co.uk/collections/evelyn-rose/products/8488" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk</a>. It’s the ultimate body wash – silky, refreshing and a little goes a long way."<br><br><strong>Miller Harris</strong> Reine de la Nuit Candle, $, available at <a href="https://www.millerharris.com/collections/luxury-scented-candles/products/reine-de-la-nuit-candle-185g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miller Harris" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miller Harris</a><br><br><strong>Jo Malone</strong> English Pear & Freesia Home Candle, $, available at <a href="https://www.jomalone.co.uk/product/23829/12847/home/english-pear-freesia-home-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jo Malone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jo Malone</a><br><br><strong>Dr. Teal's</strong> Pure Epsom Salt Soothe and Sleep with Lavender, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dr-Teals-Soothe-Lavender-1-36Kilogram/dp/B00LW1KAYC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Crabtree & Evelyn</strong> Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk, $, available at <a href="https://www.crabtree-evelyn.co.uk/collections/evelyn-rose/products/8488" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crabtree & Evelyn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crabtree & Evelyn</a><br><br><br><br><br><br>
Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor

"I usually have a bath once every blue moon but social distancing means I’ve got a lot more time to myself and nothing washes away niggling worries like a good soak. I’ve been going all out. Scented candles are my first port of call, namely Miller Harris Reine de la Nuit (warm, floral and all-encompassing) and Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia (light and fresh like clean laundry). They complement each other well.

I’m really into Epsom salts at the moment, too. They might be old-fashioned but those little crystals of magnesium have soothing and moisturising properties. I toss in a cupful of Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Soothe & Sleep with Lavender and the smell is immediately relaxing. They dissolve fast so you can forget about any grittiness at the bottom of the bath, and give warm water a soft quality.

If I’m feeling extra fancy, I’ll dunk in one of the bath infusions (essentially a big bath tea bag – I know) a friend bought me for my birthday last year. It contains bath salts and petals and gives the water a pretty pink tinge. I could sit in there for hours but before the water gets cold, I use Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk. It’s the ultimate body wash – silky, refreshing and a little goes a long way."

Miller Harris Reine de la Nuit Candle, $, available at Miller Harris

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Home Candle, $, available at Jo Malone

Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soothe and Sleep with Lavender, $, available at Amazon

Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk, $, available at Crabtree & Evelyn





<strong>Georgia Murray, Junior Fashion Editor<br></strong> <br>"Oh baby, this is my time to shine. I love baths <em>so</em> much and having been in many a tiny rented flat without one, I cherish my current one as if it’s my firstborn. I reckon I have four baths a week (I am sorry, I don’t know if that’s very environmentally friendly?) and it’s my <em>favourite</em> way to unwind. First up, I give the tub a good old clean and rinse. <br><br>Next, I run the water medium hot (don’t want to feel like a lobster boiling alive!) and add a handful of <a href="https://www.bodykind.com/product/12806-westlab-sleep-bathing-salts-1kg.aspx?referer=paidonresults&porc=pxDryGfbDycwEDgtrwAxrbBIykhBdFh" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Westlab’s Sleep Bathing Salts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Westlab’s Sleep Bathing Salts</a> and five drops of <a href="https://www.spacenk.com/uk/en_GB/bath-body/body-cleanser/bath-oils/deep-relax-bath-and-shower-oil-MUK137321578.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oil</a>. It took me a while to realise that you don’t need bubbles to have a relaxing bath and also that you don’t need to pile in loads of these products – a little goes a long way for both the salts and the oil as they’re rich and smell heavenly, so they last a long time. <br><br>While the bath is running, I’ll apply a hair mask – anything by <a href="https://www.asos.com/shea-moisture/shea-moisture-jojoba-oil-ucuuba-butter-laydown-lacquer-113g/prd/13128673?clr=&colourWayId=16530968&SearchQuery=hair%20mask" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shea Moisture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shea Moisture</a> is a winner, as I’m growing out a perm and my hair is frazzled – and a face mask (I’ll have already double cleansed, obviously). I have these on rotation but right now I’m loving <a href="https://www.feelunique.com/p/Super-Facialist-Salicylic-Acid-Anti-Blemish-Pore-Purifying-Clay-Mask-125ml?curr=GBP&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqa_lv7Oz6AIVGIfVCh3jJguKEAQYAiABEgI6bPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Pore Purifying Clay Mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Pore Purifying Clay Mask</a> to sort out any hormonal spots. I’ll light any of the 10 candles I have on the go, pour a glass of red wine, read a book or prop up my laptop to watch something, and chill for about 40 minutes. I’m investing in a wooden tray and bath pillow this payday, too."<br><br><strong>Westlab</strong> Sleep Bathing Salts, $, available at <a href="https://www.bodykind.com/product/12806-westlab-sleep-bathing-salts-1kg.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Body Kind" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Body Kind</a><br><br><strong>Aromatherapy Associates</strong> Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, $, available at <a href="https://www.spacenk.com/uk/en_GB/bath-body/body-cleanser/bath-oils/deep-relax-bath-and-shower-oil-MUK137321578.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Space NK" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Space NK</a><br><br><strong>Super Facialist</strong> Salicylic Acid Anti Blemish Pore Purifying Clay Mask, $, available at <a href="https://www.feelunique.com/p/Super-Facialist-Salicylic-Acid-Anti-Blemish-Pore-Purifying-Clay-Mask-125ml?q=super%20facialist%20salicylic%20acid%20anti%20blemish%20pore%20purifying%20clay%20mask&q_typ=a&q_cat=product&q_dep=Skincare%2CSkin%20Concerns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FeelUnique" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FeelUnique</a><br><br><strong>Shea Moisture</strong> Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Laydown Lacquer, $, available at <a href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/shea-moisture-jojoba-oil-ucuuba-butter-laydown-lacquer-113g/12206176.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LookFantastic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LookFantastic</a><br><br><br><br><br>
Georgia Murray, Junior Fashion Editor
"Oh baby, this is my time to shine. I love baths so much and having been in many a tiny rented flat without one, I cherish my current one as if it’s my firstborn. I reckon I have four baths a week (I am sorry, I don’t know if that’s very environmentally friendly?) and it’s my favourite way to unwind. First up, I give the tub a good old clean and rinse.

Next, I run the water medium hot (don’t want to feel like a lobster boiling alive!) and add a handful of Westlab’s Sleep Bathing Salts and five drops of Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oil. It took me a while to realise that you don’t need bubbles to have a relaxing bath and also that you don’t need to pile in loads of these products – a little goes a long way for both the salts and the oil as they’re rich and smell heavenly, so they last a long time.

While the bath is running, I’ll apply a hair mask – anything by Shea Moisture is a winner, as I’m growing out a perm and my hair is frazzled – and a face mask (I’ll have already double cleansed, obviously). I have these on rotation but right now I’m loving Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Pore Purifying Clay Mask to sort out any hormonal spots. I’ll light any of the 10 candles I have on the go, pour a glass of red wine, read a book or prop up my laptop to watch something, and chill for about 40 minutes. I’m investing in a wooden tray and bath pillow this payday, too."

Westlab Sleep Bathing Salts, $, available at Body Kind

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, $, available at Space NK

Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti Blemish Pore Purifying Clay Mask, $, available at FeelUnique

Shea Moisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Laydown Lacquer, $, available at LookFantastic




Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<strong>Jess Commons, Lifestyle Director<br></strong> <br>"I <em>love</em> baths. I tend to take about two a week and usually on weekdays after I’ve done a really long run home. First I give the bath a good clean with a non-chemical bathroom spray and a really good rinse. Then, I fill it up with super hot water while sprinkling <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/goop-the-martini-emotional-detox-bath-soak.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goop’s The Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Goop’s The Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak</a> crystals under the tap (I know, sorry, but someone gave them to me once and they do smell delicious and I love them although I’m sure cheaper options are available). <br><br>I use bathtime to do masks as I’ll sit in the bath for 30-45 minutes while I watch easy-to-digest shows on my laptop, which I’ll balance precariously on my laundry basket. I use <a href="https://www.sallybeauty.co.uk/hair/hair-care-and-styling/hair-masks-and-treatments/maria-nila-head-and-hair-heal-masque-250ml/165366.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Nila Head & Heal Hair Masque" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maria Nila Head & Heal Hair Masque</a> on my hair and <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/aurelia-probiotic-skincare-refine-polish-miracle-balm.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aurelia’s Refine and Polish Miracle Balm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aurelia’s Refine and Polish Miracle Balm</a> on my face. Before I get out, I scrub head to toe with the <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/frank-body-original-coffee-scrub.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frank Body Coffee Exfoliator" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frank Body Coffee Exfoliator</a> and then, standing up, spray myself with <a href="https://www.voya.ie/Mobile/en/gb/Serenergise--Muscle-Relaxing-Body-Oil/m-m-270.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Voya’s Serenergise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Voya’s Serenergise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil</a> which, along with the hot water, really helps my leg muscles recover."<br><br><strong>goop</strong> 'The Martini' Emotional Detox Bath Soak, $, available at <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/goop-the-martini-emotional-detox-bath-soak.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cult Beauty</a><br><br><strong>Maria Nila</strong> Head & Hair Heal Masque, $, available at <a href="https://marianila.com/uk/head-hair-heal-masque-250-ml.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maria Nila" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maria Nila</a><br><br><strong>Aurelia Probiotic Skincare</strong> Refine & Polish Miracle Balm, $, available at <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/aurelia-probiotic-skincare-refine-polish-miracle-balm.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cult Beauty</a><br><br><strong>Frank Body</strong> Original Coffee Scrub, $, available at <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/frank-body-original-coffee-scrub.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cult Beauty</a><br><br><strong>Voya</strong> Energise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil, $, available at <a href="https://www.voya.ie/Mobile/en/gb/Serenergise--Muscle-Relaxing-Body-Oil/m-m-270.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Voya" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Voya</a><br><br><br>
Jess Commons, Lifestyle Director
"I love baths. I tend to take about two a week and usually on weekdays after I’ve done a really long run home. First I give the bath a good clean with a non-chemical bathroom spray and a really good rinse. Then, I fill it up with super hot water while sprinkling Goop’s The Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak crystals under the tap (I know, sorry, but someone gave them to me once and they do smell delicious and I love them although I’m sure cheaper options are available).

I use bathtime to do masks as I’ll sit in the bath for 30-45 minutes while I watch easy-to-digest shows on my laptop, which I’ll balance precariously on my laundry basket. I use Maria Nila Head & Heal Hair Masque on my hair and Aurelia’s Refine and Polish Miracle Balm on my face. Before I get out, I scrub head to toe with the Frank Body Coffee Exfoliator and then, standing up, spray myself with Voya’s Serenergise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil which, along with the hot water, really helps my leg muscles recover."

goop 'The Martini' Emotional Detox Bath Soak, $, available at Cult Beauty

Maria Nila Head & Hair Heal Masque, $, available at Maria Nila

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Refine & Polish Miracle Balm, $, available at Cult Beauty

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $, available at Cult Beauty

Voya Energise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil, $, available at Voya


<strong>Lauren Seaton, Executive Assistant</strong> <br><br>"BATHS! The most exciting time of the week for me is bathtime because it’s probably the only time I’m not on my phone. I started making my own bath salts following a recipe I saw on Pinterest. I use coconut milk powder, rose essential oil, Epsom salts, sea salt and dried flowers. Put it all in a Mason jar and it’s ready for the bath. I pour the whole bad boy in water when it’s really hot and let it dissolve before sinking into the blanket of warmth. It’s like a hug that keeps on giving. Coupled with candle jars from Aldi and a clay face mask from Poundland, I am the epitome of bargain self-care for two hours and leave the bathroom smelling great with the smoothest skin ever."<br><br>
Lauren Seaton, Executive Assistant

"BATHS! The most exciting time of the week for me is bathtime because it’s probably the only time I’m not on my phone. I started making my own bath salts following a recipe I saw on Pinterest. I use coconut milk powder, rose essential oil, Epsom salts, sea salt and dried flowers. Put it all in a Mason jar and it’s ready for the bath. I pour the whole bad boy in water when it’s really hot and let it dissolve before sinking into the blanket of warmth. It’s like a hug that keeps on giving. Coupled with candle jars from Aldi and a clay face mask from Poundland, I am the epitome of bargain self-care for two hours and leave the bathroom smelling great with the smoothest skin ever."

<strong>Habiba Katsha, Editorial Intern<br></strong> <br>"I adore baths. It’s my time to relax and escape and have some well-deserved me time. A bath to me is nothing without bubbles so I start by adding my favourite bubble bath to the running water. I’ve been using <a href="https://www.superdrug.com/Toiletries/Washing-%26-Bathing/Bubble-Bath-%26-Soaks/Radox-Feel-Detox-Bath-Soak-500ml/p/763472" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Radox Feel Detox" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Radox Feel Detox</a> in my baths for years and my favourite thing about it is the smell! While I'm waiting for the tub to fill up, I get out my <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sony-SRS-XB32-Powerful-Portable-Waterproof/dp/B07MHX38B2/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=sony+wireless+speakers&qid=1585145154&sr=8-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sony speakers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sony speakers</a> and choose my favourite podcast or a chilled out playlist. Depending on what state my hair is in (I’ve just taken out my braids), I’ll use my bathtime to condition my hair. My ultimate fave conditioner is the <a href="https://www.superdrug.com/Hair/Shampoo/Everyday-Shampoo/Cantu-Shea-Butter-for-Natural-Hair-Comp-Conditioning-Co-Wash/p/746114?gclid=CjwKCAjwguzzBRBiEiwAgU0FT8QJElDsOaMjG7VuCLRHrJwhZzGzV_OQzG5LYOu7lx58sTj_CxRD6xoC2A0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cantu conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cantu conditioner</a> and I leave that in for about 15 minutes. I also use The Body Shop <a href="https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-gb/face/face-masks/tea-tree-3-in-1-wash-scrub-mask/p/p001102?endcap=pdp_range_all_VAV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask</a> as a face mask."<br><br><strong>Radox</strong> Feel Detox Bath Soak, $, available at <a href="https://www.superdrug.com/Toiletries/Washing-%26-Bathing/Bubble-Bath-%26-Soaks/Radox-Feel-Detox-Bath-Soak-500ml/p/763472" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superdrug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Superdrug</a><br><br><strong>Sony</strong> SRS-XB32 Powerful Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sony-SRS-XB32-Powerful-Portable-Waterproof/dp/B07MHX38B2/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Sony+SRS-XB32+Powerful+Portable+Waterproof+Wireless+Speaker+with+Extra+Bass&qid=1585601867&sr=8-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Cantu</strong> Shea Butter for Natural Hair Comp Conditioning Co Wash, $, available at <a href="https://www.superdrug.com/Hair/Shampoo/Everyday-Shampoo/Cantu-Shea-Butter-for-Natural-Hair-Comp-Conditioning-Co-Wash/p/746114?gclid=CjwKCAjwguzzBRBiEiwAgU0FT8QJElDsOaMjG7VuCLRHrJwhZzGzV_OQzG5LYOu7lx58sTj_CxRD6xoC2A0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superdrug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Superdrug</a><br><br><strong>The Body Shop</strong> Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask, $, available at <a href="https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-gb/face/face-masks/tea-tree-3-in-1-wash-scrub-mask/p/p001102?endcap=pdp_range_all_VAV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Body Shop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Body Shop</a><br>
Habiba Katsha, Editorial Intern
"I adore baths. It’s my time to relax and escape and have some well-deserved me time. A bath to me is nothing without bubbles so I start by adding my favourite bubble bath to the running water. I’ve been using Radox Feel Detox in my baths for years and my favourite thing about it is the smell! While I'm waiting for the tub to fill up, I get out my Sony speakers and choose my favourite podcast or a chilled out playlist. Depending on what state my hair is in (I’ve just taken out my braids), I’ll use my bathtime to condition my hair. My ultimate fave conditioner is the Cantu conditioner and I leave that in for about 15 minutes. I also use The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask as a face mask."

Radox Feel Detox Bath Soak, $, available at Superdrug

Sony SRS-XB32 Powerful Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker, $, available at Amazon

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Comp Conditioning Co Wash, $, available at Superdrug

The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask, $, available at The Body Shop
<strong>Eve Grant, Partnerships Manager <br></strong> <br>"Baths: a time to prune and contemplate life. I’m a big fan. There are two occasions when a bath is my go-to: when my body feels severely beaten post-workout and when I’m cold. Our tap lets water out at a snail's pace so I tend to help it along with some warm water from the kettle. I’ll normally add bath oil into the mix, <a href="https://www.jomalone.co.uk/product/3759/9872/bath-body/bath-oils/fruity/pomegranate-noir-bath-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir</a> being a favourite. I always light a candle and dim the lights. Some very generous friends gave me an <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/overose-holo-anthurium-candle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overose Holo Anthurium Candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Overose Holo Anthurium Candle</a> this year for Christmas and I absolutely love it – it smells incredible, is holographic and perfect for a disco bath."<br><br><strong>Jo Malone</strong> Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil, $, available at <a href="https://www.jomalone.co.uk/product/3759/9872/bath-body/bath-oils/fruity/pomegranate-noir-bath-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jo Malone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jo Malone</a><br><br><strong>Overose</strong> Holo Anthurium Candle, $, available at <a href="https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/overose-holo-anthurium-candle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cult Beauty</a><br>
Eve Grant, Partnerships Manager

"Baths: a time to prune and contemplate life. I’m a big fan. There are two occasions when a bath is my go-to: when my body feels severely beaten post-workout and when I’m cold. Our tap lets water out at a snail's pace so I tend to help it along with some warm water from the kettle. I’ll normally add bath oil into the mix, Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir being a favourite. I always light a candle and dim the lights. Some very generous friends gave me an Overose Holo Anthurium Candle this year for Christmas and I absolutely love it – it smells incredible, is holographic and perfect for a disco bath."

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil, $, available at Jo Malone

Overose Holo Anthurium Candle, $, available at Cult Beauty
<strong>Laurene Mpia, Associate Production Manager</strong> <br><br>"It might be weird but I am not a massive fan of baths. On the odd occasion I do have one, though, I go <em>in</em> and want to spend a lot of time doing so (although my skin ends up like a dry prune). I usually go for a simple but big unscented cream candle as it transforms the bathroom into a really nice space with my big plants. Occasionally, I light my <a href="https://www.diptyqueparis.com/en_uk/p/34-boulevard-saint-germain-interior-exterior-candle.html?subcategory=38" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diptyque 34 Bld St Germain candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Diptyque 34 Bld St Germain candle</a> as the smell isn’t too strong. For the final touch, I put the <em>Sex and the City</em> movie on my laptop; my boo made me a custom wooden bath tray. <br><br>Bathtime is also the perfect time to take care of my hair, nails and face. While pouring super hot water and bath gel from Molton Brown (<a href="https://www.moltonbrown.co.uk/store/bath-body/bath-shower-gel/orange-bergamot-bath-shower-gel/NHB049/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orange and Bergamot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Orange and Bergamot</a> smells delicious), I start with my face. I am very picky about what I apply so I go for my usual <a href="https://www.laroche-posay.co.uk/ultra-fine-scrub" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Face Scrub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Face Scrub</a> followed by <a href="https://www.vichy.co.uk/aloe-vera-mask" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vichy Softening & Soothing Aloe Vera Mask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vichy Softening & Soothing Aloe Vera Mask</a>. In my hair, I use <a href="https://superdrug.com/Hair/Everyday-Conditioner/Palmer%27s-Coconut-Oil-Formula-Repairing-Conditioner-250ml/p/335252" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner</a>, which I leave on for a good 30 minutes for better results. Finally, my ‘me time’ therapy consists of a manicure and I apply <a href="https://www.nailsinc.com/mayfair-lane-gel-effect-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mayfair Lane by Nails inc" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mayfair Lane by Nails inc</a>. I always go for a nude colour."<br><br><strong>Diptyque</strong> 34 Boulevard St Germaine Interior & Exterior Candle, $, available at <a href="https://www.diptyqueparis.com/en_uk/p/34-boulevard-saint-germain-interior-exterior-candle.html?subcategory=38" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diptyque" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Diptyque</a><br><br><strong>Molton Brown</strong> Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, $, available at <a href="https://www.moltonbrown.co.uk/store/bath-body/bath-shower-gel/orange-bergamot-bath-shower-gel/NHB049/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Molton Brown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Molton Brown</a><br><br><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong> Ultra Fine Scrub, $, available at <a href="https://www.laroche-posay.co.uk/ultra-fine-scrub" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche-Posay" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">La Roche-Posay</a><br><br><strong>Vichy</strong> Softening And Soothing Aloe Vera Mask, $, available at <a href="https://www.vichy.co.uk/aloe-vera-mask" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vichy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vichy</a><br><br><strong>Palmer's</strong> Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner, $, available at <a href="https://superdrug.com/Hair/Everyday-Conditioner/Palmer%27s-Coconut-Oil-Formula-Repairing-Conditioner-250ml/p/335252" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superdrug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Superdrug</a><br><br><strong>Nails Inc.</strong> Nail Polish in Mayfair Lane, $, available at <a href="https://www.nailsinc.com/mayfair-lane-gel-effect-nail-polish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nails Inc." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nails Inc.</a><br><br><br><br>
Laurene Mpia, Associate Production Manager

"It might be weird but I am not a massive fan of baths. On the odd occasion I do have one, though, I go in and want to spend a lot of time doing so (although my skin ends up like a dry prune). I usually go for a simple but big unscented cream candle as it transforms the bathroom into a really nice space with my big plants. Occasionally, I light my Diptyque 34 Bld St Germain candle as the smell isn’t too strong. For the final touch, I put the Sex and the City movie on my laptop; my boo made me a custom wooden bath tray.

Bathtime is also the perfect time to take care of my hair, nails and face. While pouring super hot water and bath gel from Molton Brown (Orange and Bergamot smells delicious), I start with my face. I am very picky about what I apply so I go for my usual La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Face Scrub followed by Vichy Softening & Soothing Aloe Vera Mask. In my hair, I use Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner, which I leave on for a good 30 minutes for better results. Finally, my ‘me time’ therapy consists of a manicure and I apply Mayfair Lane by Nails inc. I always go for a nude colour."

Diptyque 34 Boulevard St Germaine Interior & Exterior Candle, $, available at Diptyque

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, $, available at Molton Brown

La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Scrub, $, available at La Roche-Posay

Vichy Softening And Soothing Aloe Vera Mask, $, available at Vichy

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner, $, available at Superdrug

Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Mayfair Lane, $, available at Nails Inc.



<strong>Kristine Romano, Photo & Design Assistant<br></strong> <br>"I try to have a bath as often as I can because they really help me unwind. Call me controversial but I am not fussed about what bubbles, salts or oil I use; the most important thing is the temperature of the water. There’s a fine line between scorching and too cold by the time I get in. At least with my tricky taps. Otherwise, I usually just light a candle to set the mood. At the moment, my candle of choice is <a href="https://pfcandleco.eu/products/no-19-patchouli-sweetgrass-3-5-oz-soy-candle?_pos=4&_sid=da25b0b83&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:P.F. Candle Co's Patchouli Sweetgrass" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">P.F. Candle Co's Patchouli Sweetgrass</a>. It’s fresh but not too overpowering and is made out of soy wax. If I feel up for it, sometimes I’ll end my bath with a good body scrub. <a href="https://www.aesop.com/uk/p/body-hand/body/geranium-leaf-body-scrub/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub</a> is my favourite. It smells heavenly and leaves my skin feeling so soft."<br><br><strong>P.F. Candle Co.</strong> No. 19 Patchouli Sweetgrass Soy Candle, $, available at <a href="https://www.osmology.co/shop/no-19-patchouli-sweetgrass-candle-by-p-f-candle-co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Osmology" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Osmology</a><br><br><strong>Aesop</strong> Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $, available at <a href="https://www.aesop.com/uk/p/body-hand/body/geranium-leaf-body-scrub/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aesop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aesop</a><br>
Kristine Romano, Photo & Design Assistant
"I try to have a bath as often as I can because they really help me unwind. Call me controversial but I am not fussed about what bubbles, salts or oil I use; the most important thing is the temperature of the water. There’s a fine line between scorching and too cold by the time I get in. At least with my tricky taps. Otherwise, I usually just light a candle to set the mood. At the moment, my candle of choice is P.F. Candle Co's Patchouli Sweetgrass. It’s fresh but not too overpowering and is made out of soy wax. If I feel up for it, sometimes I’ll end my bath with a good body scrub. Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub is my favourite. It smells heavenly and leaves my skin feeling so soft."

P.F. Candle Co. No. 19 Patchouli Sweetgrass Soy Candle, $, available at Osmology

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $, available at Aesop

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Do You Never Truly Relax? You're In Good Company

What's Happening In Episode 2 Of Goop Lab?

Why I Got A 5,000-Year-Old Indian Healing Massage



What to Read Next