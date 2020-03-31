From Crystals To Flower Infusions: R29 Staffers Share Their Ultimate Bath Routines

Taking a fancy bath and sharing the contents on Instagram has become de rigueur among everyone from editors to influencers, making a good old-fashioned soak officially more on trend than ever.



The humble glug of bubble bath has made way for bougie tub must-haves such as bath infusions (essentially tea bags packed with petals and Epsom salts), moon-charged crystals and scented candles as more of us are looking for cheap, easy ways to relax at home. There's a recipe for the perfect bath. Ahead, R29 staffers share their ultimate bathtime rituals.

Georgia Murray, Junior Fashion Editor



"Oh baby, this is my time to shine. I love baths so much and having been in many a tiny rented flat without one, I cherish my current one as if it’s my firstborn. I reckon I have four baths a week (I am sorry, I don’t know if that’s very environmentally friendly?) and it’s my favourite way to unwind. First up, I give the tub a good old clean and rinse.



Next, I run the water medium hot (don’t want to feel like a lobster boiling alive!) and add a handful of Westlab’s Sleep Bathing Salts and five drops of Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oil. It took me a while to realise that you don’t need bubbles to have a relaxing bath and also that you don’t need to pile in loads of these products – a little goes a long way for both the salts and the oil as they’re rich and smell heavenly, so they last a long time.



While the bath is running, I’ll apply a hair mask – anything by Shea Moisture is a winner, as I’m growing out a perm and my hair is frazzled – and a face mask (I’ll have already double cleansed, obviously). I have these on rotation but right now I’m loving Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Pore Purifying Clay Mask to sort out any hormonal spots. I’ll light any of the 10 candles I have on the go, pour a glass of red wine, read a book or prop up my laptop to watch something, and chill for about 40 minutes. I’m investing in a wooden tray and bath pillow this payday, too."



Westlab Sleep Bathing Salts, $, available at Body Kind



Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, $, available at Space NK



Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti Blemish Pore Purifying Clay Mask, $, available at FeelUnique



Shea Moisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Laydown Lacquer, $, available at LookFantastic











Lauren Seaton, Executive Assistant



"BATHS! The most exciting time of the week for me is bathtime because it’s probably the only time I’m not on my phone. I started making my own bath salts following a recipe I saw on Pinterest. I use coconut milk powder, rose essential oil, Epsom salts, sea salt and dried flowers. Put it all in a Mason jar and it’s ready for the bath. I pour the whole bad boy in water when it’s really hot and let it dissolve before sinking into the blanket of warmth. It’s like a hug that keeps on giving. Coupled with candle jars from Aldi and a clay face mask from Poundland, I am the epitome of bargain self-care for two hours and leave the bathroom smelling great with the smoothest skin ever."





Habiba Katsha, Editorial Intern



"I adore baths. It’s my time to relax and escape and have some well-deserved me time. A bath to me is nothing without bubbles so I start by adding my favourite bubble bath to the running water. I’ve been using Radox Feel Detox in my baths for years and my favourite thing about it is the smell! While I'm waiting for the tub to fill up, I get out my Sony speakers and choose my favourite podcast or a chilled out playlist. Depending on what state my hair is in (I’ve just taken out my braids), I’ll use my bathtime to condition my hair. My ultimate fave conditioner is the Cantu conditioner and I leave that in for about 15 minutes. I also use The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask as a face mask."



Radox Feel Detox Bath Soak, $, available at Superdrug



Sony SRS-XB32 Powerful Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker, $, available at Amazon



Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Comp Conditioning Co Wash, $, available at Superdrug



The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask, $, available at The Body Shop



Eve Grant, Partnerships Manager



"Baths: a time to prune and contemplate life. I’m a big fan. There are two occasions when a bath is my go-to: when my body feels severely beaten post-workout and when I’m cold. Our tap lets water out at a snail's pace so I tend to help it along with some warm water from the kettle. I’ll normally add bath oil into the mix, Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir being a favourite. I always light a candle and dim the lights. Some very generous friends gave me an Overose Holo Anthurium Candle this year for Christmas and I absolutely love it – it smells incredible, is holographic and perfect for a disco bath."



Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil, $, available at Jo Malone



Overose Holo Anthurium Candle, $, available at Cult Beauty



Kristine Romano, Photo & Design Assistant



"I try to have a bath as often as I can because they really help me unwind. Call me controversial but I am not fussed about what bubbles, salts or oil I use; the most important thing is the temperature of the water. There’s a fine line between scorching and too cold by the time I get in. At least with my tricky taps. Otherwise, I usually just light a candle to set the mood. At the moment, my candle of choice is P.F. Candle Co's Patchouli Sweetgrass. It’s fresh but not too overpowering and is made out of soy wax. If I feel up for it, sometimes I’ll end my bath with a good body scrub. Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub is my favourite. It smells heavenly and leaves my skin feeling so soft."



P.F. Candle Co. No. 19 Patchouli Sweetgrass Soy Candle, $, available at Osmology



Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $, available at Aesop



