From Crystals To Flower Infusions: R29 Staffers Share Their Ultimate Bath Routines

Taking a
fancy bath and sharing the contents on Instagram has become de rigueur among everyone from editors to influencers, making a good old-fashioned soak officially more on trend than ever. The humble glug of bubble bath has made way for bougie tub must-haves such as bath infusions (essentially tea bags packed with petals and Epsom salts), moon-charged crystals and scented candles as more of us are looking for cheap, easy ways to relax at home. There's a recipe for the perfect bath. Ahead, R29 staffers share their ultimate bathtime rituals. Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor "I usually have a bath once every blue moon but social distancing means I’ve got a lot more time to myself and nothing washes away niggling worries like a good soak. I’ve been going all out. Scented candles are my first port of call, namely Miller Harris Reine de la Nuit (warm, floral and all-encompassing) and Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia (light and fresh like clean laundry). They complement each other well. I’m really into Epsom salts at the moment, too. They might be old-fashioned but those little crystals of magnesium have soothing and moisturising properties. I toss in a cupful of Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution Soothe & Sleep with Lavender and the smell is immediately relaxing. They dissolve fast so you can forget about any grittiness at the bottom of the bath, and give warm water a soft quality. If I’m feeling extra fancy, I’ll dunk in one of the bath infusions (essentially a big bath tea bag – I know) a friend bought me for my birthday last year. It contains bath salts and petals and gives the water a pretty pink tinge. I could sit in there for hours but before the water gets cold, I use Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk. It’s the ultimate body wash – silky, refreshing and a little goes a long way." Miller Harris Reine de la Nuit Candle, $, available at Miller Harris Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Home Candle, $, available at Jo Malone Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soothe and Sleep with Lavender, $, available at Amazon Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Luscious Shower Milk, $, available at Crabtree & Evelyn Georgia Murray, Junior Fashion Editor "Oh baby, this is my time to shine. I love baths so much and having been in many a tiny rented flat without one, I cherish my current one as if it’s my firstborn. I reckon I have four baths a week (I am sorry, I don’t know if that’s very environmentally friendly?) and it’s my favourite way to unwind. First up, I give the tub a good old clean and rinse. Next, I run the water medium hot (don’t want to feel like a lobster boiling alive!) and add a handful of Westlab’s Sleep Bathing Salts and five drops of Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oil. It took me a while to realise that you don’t need bubbles to have a relaxing bath and also that you don’t need to pile in loads of these products – a little goes a long way for both the salts and the oil as they’re rich and smell heavenly, so they last a long time. While the bath is running, I’ll apply a hair mask – anything by Shea Moisture is a winner, as I’m growing out a perm and my hair is frazzled – and a face mask (I’ll have already double cleansed, obviously). I have these on rotation but right now I’m loving Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Pore Purifying Clay Mask to sort out any hormonal spots. I’ll light any of the 10 candles I have on the go, pour a glass of red wine, read a book or prop up my laptop to watch something, and chill for about 40 minutes. I’m investing in a wooden tray and bath pillow this payday, too." Westlab Sleep Bathing Salts, $, available at Body Kind Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, $, available at Space NK Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti Blemish Pore Purifying Clay Mask, $, available at FeelUnique Shea Moisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Laydown Lacquer, $, available at LookFantastic Jess Commons, Lifestyle Director "I love baths. I tend to take about two a week and usually on weekdays after I’ve done a really long run home. First I give the bath a good clean with a non-chemical bathroom spray and a really good rinse. Then, I fill it up with super hot water while sprinkling Goop’s The Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak crystals under the tap (I know, sorry, but someone gave them to me once and they do smell delicious and I love them although I’m sure cheaper options are available). I use bathtime to do masks as I’ll sit in the bath for 30-45 minutes while I watch easy-to-digest shows on my laptop, which I’ll balance precariously on my laundry basket. I use Maria Nila Head & Heal Hair Masque on my hair and Aurelia’s Refine and Polish Miracle Balm on my face. Before I get out, I scrub head to toe with the Frank Body Coffee Exfoliator and then, standing up, spray myself with Voya’s Serenergise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil which, along with the hot water, really helps my leg muscles recover." goop 'The Martini' Emotional Detox Bath Soak, $, available at Cult Beauty Maria Nila Head & Hair Heal Masque, $, available at Maria Nila Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Refine & Polish Miracle Balm, $, available at Cult Beauty Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $, available at Cult Beauty Voya Energise Muscle Relaxing Body Oil, $, available at Voya Lauren Seaton, Executive Assistant "BATHS! The most exciting time of the week for me is bathtime because it’s probably the only time I’m not on my phone. I started making my own bath salts following a recipe I saw on Pinterest. I use coconut milk powder, rose essential oil, Epsom salts, sea salt and dried flowers. Put it all in a Mason jar and it’s ready for the bath. I pour the whole bad boy in water when it’s really hot and let it dissolve before sinking into the blanket of warmth. It’s like a hug that keeps on giving. Coupled with candle jars from Aldi and a clay face mask from Poundland, I am the epitome of bargain self-care for two hours and leave the bathroom smelling great with the smoothest skin ever." Habiba Katsha, Editorial Intern "I adore baths. It’s my time to relax and escape and have some well-deserved me time. A bath to me is nothing without bubbles so I start by adding my favourite bubble bath to the running water. I’ve been using Radox Feel Detox in my baths for years and my favourite thing about it is the smell! While I'm waiting for the tub to fill up, I get out my Sony speakers and choose my favourite podcast or a chilled out playlist. Depending on what state my hair is in (I’ve just taken out my braids), I’ll use my bathtime to condition my hair. My ultimate fave conditioner is the Cantu conditioner and I leave that in for about 15 minutes. I also use The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask as a face mask." Radox Feel Detox Bath Soak, $, available at Superdrug Sony SRS-XB32 Powerful Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker, $, available at Amazon Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Comp Conditioning Co Wash, $, available at Superdrug The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask, $, available at The Body Shop Eve Grant, Partnerships Manager "Baths: a time to prune and contemplate life. I’m a big fan. There are two occasions when a bath is my go-to: when my body feels severely beaten post-workout and when I’m cold. Our tap lets water out at a snail's pace so I tend to help it along with some warm water from the kettle. I’ll normally add bath oil into the mix, Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir being a favourite. I always light a candle and dim the lights. Some very generous friends gave me an Overose Holo Anthurium Candle this year for Christmas and I absolutely love it – it smells incredible, is holographic and perfect for a disco bath." Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil, $, available at Jo Malone Overose Holo Anthurium Candle, $, available at Cult Beauty Laurene Mpia, Associate Production Manager "It might be weird but I am not a massive fan of baths. On the odd occasion I do have one, though, I go in and want to spend a lot of time doing so (although my skin ends up like a dry prune). I usually go for a simple but big unscented cream candle as it transforms the bathroom into a really nice space with my big plants. Occasionally, I light my Diptyque 34 Bld St Germain candle as the smell isn’t too strong. For the final touch, I put the Sex and the City movie on my laptop; my boo made me a custom wooden bath tray. Bathtime is also the perfect time to take care of my hair, nails and face. While pouring super hot water and bath gel from Molton Brown ( Orange and Bergamot smells delicious), I start with my face. I am very picky about what I apply so I go for my usual La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Face Scrub followed by Vichy Softening & Soothing Aloe Vera Mask. In my hair, I use Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner, which I leave on for a good 30 minutes for better results. Finally, my ‘me time’ therapy consists of a manicure and I apply Mayfair Lane by Nails inc. I always go for a nude colour." Diptyque 34 Boulevard St Germaine Interior & Exterior Candle, $, available at Diptyque Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, $, available at Molton Brown La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Scrub, $, available at La Roche-Posay Vichy Softening And Soothing Aloe Vera Mask, $, available at Vichy Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner, $, available at Superdrug Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Mayfair Lane, $, available at Nails Inc. Kristine Romano, Photo & Design Assistant "I try to have a bath as often as I can because they really help me unwind. Call me controversial but I am not fussed about what bubbles, salts or oil I use; the most important thing is the temperature of the water. There’s a fine line between scorching and too cold by the time I get in. At least with my tricky taps. Otherwise, I usually just light a candle to set the mood. At the moment, my candle of choice is P.F. Candle Co's Patchouli Sweetgrass. It’s fresh but not too overpowering and is made out of soy wax. If I feel up for it, sometimes I’ll end my bath with a good body scrub. Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub is my favourite. It smells heavenly and leaves my skin feeling so soft." P.F. Candle Co. No. 19 Patchouli Sweetgrass Soy Candle, $, available at Osmology Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $, available at Aesop Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? Do You Never Truly Relax? 