Crystal Peak Minerals Provides Update on Financial Position

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV: CPM, OTCQB: CPMMF) today provided an update on the Company’s financial position.



As disclosed in the Crystal Peak’s August 9, 2020 news release, challenging market conditions have had a significant impact on the Company’s ability to raise financing for the development of the Sevier Playa project. As a result, the Company has been pursuing all means necessary to preserve cash and find alternatives with respect to the development of the Sevier Playa project.

In spite of these efforts, unless further funding is obtained before the end of September, the Company expects its cash balance to drop below the $500,000 minimum cash balance covenant included in the convertible note agreement with EMR Capital Investment (No. 5B) Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of EMR Capital Resources Fund 1, LP (EMR).

The Company is working with EMR in relation to the potential breach of the cash balance covenant and is assessing all available options, including a restructuring of the Company. However, to date EMR has advised that it is not prepared to delay exercising its rights under the convertible note agreement, including enforcement of its security interests.

Crystal Peak continues to work with its financial advisor to seek any and all financing alternatives, up to and including the sale of the Company or its assets. Any credible offer must be received as soon as possible, but in any event prior to the end of September when the Company expects to breach the minimum cash balance in the convertible note, which will likely result in EMR foreclosing on the Company’s subsidiary Peak Minerals Inc., which holds the Sevier Playa project.

About Crystal Peak Minerals Inc.

The Company controls mineral leases on more than 124,000 acres on the Sevier Playa in Millard County, Utah. In August 2019, Crystal Peak received the Record of Decision from the U.S. Department of the Interior for its Sevier Playa Project, which grants federal permission to construct and operate. The Company is looking for funding and/or strategic alternatives to further develop the Sevier Playa project.

