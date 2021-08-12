Crystal Palace young stars poised to shine in 2021-22: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Tyrick Mitchell and Scott Banks

Scott Banks could be primed for a breakout season at Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Ahead of the new season, we look at three Crystal Palace youngsters who could be set to shine in 2021-22…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The exciting 18-year-old signed his first professional deal in April and found his way onto the bench for a couple of Roy Hodgson’s final games in charge towards the end of last season.

Having become a regular feature in first-team training, the winger - who left Chelsea at 16 - has continued to impress since the arrival of Patrick Vieira.

While Wilfried Zaha will not be dislodged from the team, the departure of Andros Townsend as well as injuries to Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise could bring chances to shine early in the season.

Tyrick Mitchell

The young full-back spent last season slowly settling himself in the first team and enjoyed a competitive battle with Patrick van Aanholt for the left-back spot.

Now the Dutchman has left, Mitchell can make it his own.

The 21-year-old has become dependable at the back and claimed his first goal and assist for Palace in a win over Aston Villa at the end of last season.

To really make his mark this season in what Vieira hopes will be an exciting, attacking side, Mitchell needs to deliver more in the final third.

Tyrick Mitchell (Getty Images)

Scott Banks

Vieira has already told Banks he will be given the chance to spend time around the first team after a season on loan last term - and the midfielder has repaid his new manager in pre-season.

Banks, who joined from Dundee in January 2020 before being sent back out on loan, scored a first-time effort against Charlton before bending in a fine free-kick against Reading.

Vieira has been full of praise for the Scottish midfielder, who will be looking to make the step up from the academy into the first team on a full-time basis and hoping for some chances in the cups.

