Crystal Palace XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Crystal Palace right-back Nathaniel Clyne is available to face Tottenham after a month out with a knee problem.

Clyne has returned to training and is likely to return on the bench, with Joel Ward likely to keep his place at right-back for the trip to Spurs.

“He’s been back in training, which is good news for us,” said Palace manager Roy Hodgson. “He’ll be available to play at the weekend.”

James Tomkins has been ruled out with a thigh strain and Naououri Ahamada is a doubt due to an ankle knock.

Hodgson said on Thursday: “Ahamada has taken a knock to his ankle. He didn’t train Tuesday and didn’t train today, but will have a fitness test tomorrow – it’s a knock rather than an injury.”

Michael Olise will hope to continue his recent good form, with Palace all-but safe after reaching 40 points with their 4-3 win over West Ham last weekend.

Eberechi Eze is set to continue in a deeper midfielder role.

Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur remain sidelined.

Palace predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.