Crystal Palace XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Patrick Vieira has welcomed his selection headache as Crystal Palace host Newcastle this evening.

While key defender Joachim Andersen is injured, Chris Richards’ performance against Manchester United has given the Palace boss food for thought.

The American international seems likely to continue alongside Marc Guehi ahead of James Tomkins, while Will Hughes was another to have impressed.

Jean-Philippe Mateta proved ineffective against United and could drop out, with Eberechi Eze restored to the starting lineup.

Odsonne Edouard, meanwhile, seems the most likely to continue leading the line although Jordan Ayew offers competition.

Vieira has confirmed Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are making good progress on their bids to return from injury, though the Newcastle game will come too soon.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Olise, Eze, Zaha, Edouard.

Date and time: Saturday January 21, 2023, at 5.30pm GMT

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Referee: Craig Pawson; Jarred Gillett (VAR)