Crystal Palace XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Both Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga are in the Crystal Palace squad today as Patrick Vieira considers handing his new signings debuts away to Manchester United.

Palace left it late but were able to significantly strengthen their midfield during the January transfer window by bringing in two new faces.

Still, as promising as the club’s transfer business was, Vieira is without two key players for the trip to Old Trafford.

Wilfried Zaha is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Newcastle.

Likewise, Joachim Andersen misses out so Chris Richards should start.

With no Zaha, Odsonne Edouard is expected to start up front alongside Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, while Chris Richards and Marc Guehi will almost certainly marshal the defence.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson, meanwhile, are not yet available but are both making progress on their respective returns from long-term injuries.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Ayew.