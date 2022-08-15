Crystal Palace XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Alex Young
·1 min read
Crystal Palace XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League
Michael Olise is in contention to return to the Crystal Palace squad for tonight’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

The winger missed the Premier League season opener against Arsenal after suffering a foot injury while on international duty with France’s Under-21s.

Should Olise feature this evening, it will be from the bench as the player's pre-season was also hampered by injury. Patrick Vieira said on Friday of Olise that "there's a chance he could be in the squad" after joining in with training.

Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins, however, with Nathan Ferguson and Jack Butland also sidelined. It is a second game under the lights for Palace after losing on Friday evening to Arsenal.

While Palace lost both of their meetings with Jurgen Klopp's side last season, Vieira insisted they are not at all intimidated by the atmosphere which awaits them at Anfield.

He said: "It's difficult to find a better atmosphere. The players are really excited, it's a fantastic stadium and atmosphere. We want to enjoy ourselves.

“It will be challenging but we can make it challenging for them. Last year we had some good opportunities to score goals, at home we created those situations again.

"We have to be brave and, with the strength we have, try to play that game with personality. We will try to perform our best."

Predicted Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Eze, Zaha; Edouard

Additional reporting by Press Association.

