Crystal Palace XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, latest injury updates today
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is expected to today make changes for his final team selection in charge, away at Liverpool in the Premier League’s last round.
Fans returned to Selhurst Park with perfect timing on Wednesday for Roy Hodgson's final home match.
Both sets of players formed a guard of honour for the 73-year-old, before Palace were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal, and the manager will officially sign off on Sunday.
Eberechi Eze suffered a serious Achilles injury in training this week and looks set for months on the sidelines, while Hodgson could be forced into further fitness-induced changes.
"We're not good at three games in a week," he told reporters on Friday. "A very tough run and not the right situation to say comfortably we're great.
"I've really got to wait and see tomorrow. Hoping it might be better than I might fear, but we have to wait."
Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-4-2): Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, McCarthy, Townsend, Mateta, Batshuayi, Hennessey, Henderson, Hannam, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi.
