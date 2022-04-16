Crystal Palace XI vs Chelsea FC: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup semi-final

(ES Composite)

Crystal Palace duo Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise are expected to be available for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea.

The Eagles pair had been fitness doubts for the game at Wembley but Palace hope that both players will be ready to play.

Olise suffered a foot injury while away on international duty with France’s Under-21s last month and missed the 3-0 win over Arsenal and the 2-1 defeat against Leicester.

Mitchell, meanwhile, was substituted in the first half of that loss at the King Power Stadium with a calf issue.

But both are set to feature against Chelsea. Mitchell is likely to start at left-back but it remains to be seen whether Palace manager Patrick Vieira will risk Olise from the start.

Vieira said on Friday: "Tyrick [Mitchell] and Michael [Olise] have had some individual training and a little more today. We have to wait until tomorrow but they’ll only get involved if they're 100 per cent fit.”

Palace will be without Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to face his parent club. Chelsea rejected a request from Palace to allow the midfielder to play at Wembley.

Vieira said: “The frustration is more for Conor. He played every single round, he has been doing really well, and not having the opportunity to be on the field and have this experience is something that he will miss.

“But we knew that playing Chelsea would mean Conor would not take part. Missing Conor will give other players an opportunity to step into the team.”

Predicted Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, McArthur, Zaha; Mateta.