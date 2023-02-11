Crystal Palace XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

Crystal Palace are still without Wilfried Zaha for their game against Brighton.

Zaha remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, so Palace will need other players to step up in the absence of their talisman.

James McArthur is available for the first time this season after recovering from a long-standing groin injury, and Joachim Andersen is close to a return.

“We have Macca, who’s in a really good place as well,” said Palace manager Patrick Vieira said.

“Macca will be part of the squad. He’s been working hard and every single training session that he had with the team he was feeling better and better. Physically he’s in a good place.”

On the importance of the fixture against arch-rivals Brighton, Vieira said: “We all know, the staff, the players about how important the game is. The main focus will be to concentrate on the way we play with conviction and belief.

“We have quality, we have confidence, we have belief, and it will be important for us to perform tomorrow.”

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Date and time: Saturday, February 11 at 3pm GMT

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Referee: Michael Oliver, John Brooks (VAR)