Crystal Palace XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Dean Henderson will get the nod to start in goal over Sam Johnstone as Crystal Palace visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.

Henderson’s first run in the Palace starting lineup since his £20million summer move from Manchester United came during a five-game spell over the festive period, when Johnstone was out through injury.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ARSENAL VS CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE!

Johnstone returned for Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round replay defeat at Everton, but manager Roy Hodgson has now confirmed that Henderson will take over once more at Arsenal.

Addressing the fitness of the rest of his squad, Hodgson said on Friday: “The ones out before the game on Wednesday are still out.

“I was a bit hasty with Jes [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi. I was hoping he would do a week’s training, but he has one box to clear so we haven't seen that much of him this week. One appearance after a warm-up passing drill.

“He’s not taken part in anything yet, which is competition and contact. But I am led to believe that tomorrow he will complete the last part of his rehabilitation programme. If that goes well as I am sure it will, then we will see him back from next week.

“All the others — Joel Ward, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure — are still out. And Michael [Olise].”

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew is not available due to his continued participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Ghana.

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Lerma; Eze, Schlupp, Edouard; Mateta

Injuries: Holding, Ward, Doucoure, Olise, Rak-Sakyi

Unavailable: Ayew (AFCON)

Date and time: 12:30pm GMT, Saturday January 20, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium