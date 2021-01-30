Is Crystal Palace vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Adama Traore strikes for Wolves (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace will be looking to exact a measure of revenge on Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, as the two sides meet in the Premier League. Neither have been in good form in the top flight, but earlier in January Wolves knocked Palace out of the FA Cup with a narrow victory and a stunning goal from Adama Traore.

That victory, plus another in the cup against Chorley, are Wolves’ only wins since mid-December, with a run of four defeats and three draws in their last seven league fixtures. Last time out they did put up a better fight, though, holding Chelsea to a 0-0 draw and handing a debut to new loan signing Willian Jose off the bench.

Palace have their own new forward, too, with Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to feature after his switch from Mainz.

Palace lost to West Ham in their last outing and have won just once in their last 10 across all competitions, with Roy Hodgson hoping for a significant improvement in fortunes. His side sit 14th in the table, one place behind opponents Wolves due to goal difference - with Palace having the second-worst defence in the entire league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 30 January at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Palace are still missing a host of defensive options, with James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly and Nathan Ferguson all out, as well as goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Jeffrey Schlupp is also injured, but Jean-Philippe Mateta should be involved after resolving visa issues.

Wolves are without long-term absentees Jonny and Raul Jimenez, while Marcal is also sidelined. Rayan Ait-Nouri went off injured against Chelsea and is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

PAL: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke

WOL: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Hoever, Dendoncker, Neves, Semedo; Adama, Jose, Neto

Odds

Palace - 21/10

Draw - 11/5

Wolves - 31/18

Prediction

A surprisingly open encounter with both teams hoping for the three points could be on show. Maybe one of the new signings will even nick a goal - but Palace could just edge it. Palace 2-1 Wolves.

