Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Prediction, team news, kick off time, TV, live stream, h2h results for game today

Two clubs who changed their approach over the course of the summer meet on Saturday, with both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers largely vindicated in their decisions so far.

Coming off a shock 2-0 win away at Manchester City, Patrick Vieira’s Palace side will be disappointed that the impressive form they’ve shown hasn’t been rewarded enough in terms of points, although delighted about their progress thus far.

Saturday, however, seems them square off against a Wolves side who are unbeaten in five games and look to have overcome the initial teething problems Bruno Lage encountered when replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer.

Two progressive sides showing promising signs under new managers, it promises to be an interesting game on Saturday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Selhurst Park in London will host it.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Due to the 3pm blackout across football in England, fans will be unable to watch the game live.

However, highlights will be available on Match of the Day, broadcast at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves team news

While Eberechi Eze is making good progress on his injury, the 23-year-old won’t make Saturday’s game.

At the time of writing, Eze is the only major absence (outside of Nathan Ferguson) while Wolves are missing Marcal with a calf injury.

Forward Pedro Neto is expected to be ruled out until next year, along with full-back, Jonny.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves prediction

Two interesting sides, Palace and Wolves should put on a high-quality affair. With the home side looking so good against City last time out, however, that momentum could well be enough in front of the home crowd.

Palace to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 22

Draws: 19

Wolves win: 29

