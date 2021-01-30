Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, with both teams looking to snap winless streaks. For Palace, that’s only a three-game run, but back-to-back defeats have seen them ship seven goals of late, having lost at home to West Ham last time out.

Wolves, on the other hand, have struggled badly over a longer period; it’s now seven league matches without victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, though they certainly showed more resilience and organisation in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea in what was Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge.

New signing Willian Jose came off the bench to make his debut in that game and the manager may feel this is a good game to start his forward for the first time, as the search for a ruthless streak goes on.

Wolves reverted to their old back three formation for that draw at Stamford Bridge, but if Willian Jose does come into the line-up he might provide more of a focal point for the attack and allow Nuno to persevere with his planned 4-2-3-1 of earlier in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 30 January at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Palace are still missing a host of defensive options, with James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly and Nathan Ferguson all out, as well as goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Jeffrey Schlupp is also injured, but Jean-Philippe Mateta should be involved after resolving visa issues.

Wolves are without long-term absentees Jonny and Raul Jimenez, while Marcal is also sidelined. Rayan Ait-Nouri went off injured against Chelsea and is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

PAL: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke

WOL: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Hoever, Dendoncker, Neves, Semedo; Adama, Jose, Neto

Odds

Palace - 21/10

Draw - 11/5

Wolves - 31/18

Prediction

A surprisingly open encounter with both teams hoping for the three points could be on show. Maybe one of the new signings will even nick a goal - but Palace could just edge it. Palace 2-1 Wolves.

