Crystal Palace vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Both Crystal Palace and West Ham are today looking for their first wins of the Premier League season.

The Eagles were beaten by Brentford in their season opener, though were unlucky to have seen Eberechi Eze’s free-kick not count after the referee Sam Barrott had made a mistake.

West Ham, meanwhile, began the Julen Lopetegui with a defeat at home to Aston Villa, with the new Hammers boss demanding a quick-fire improvement.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturdays.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm after the game.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham team news

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Riad, Guehi; Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma, Edouard; Mateta, Eze

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Holding, Clyne, Schlupp, Kamada, Sarr, Doucoure, Ahamada

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Paqueta, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Summerville, Fulkrug, Ings

Crystal Palace vs West Ham prediction

Palace will sense an opportunity here, with so many new faces still bedding in at West Ham.

Crystal Palace to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 19

Draws: 24

West Ham wins: 25

Crystal Palace vs West Ham latest odds

Crystal Palace to win: 11/10

Draw: 5/2

West Ham to win: 9/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.