Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham LIVE! LIVE! Ayew goal - Premier League match stream, latest score updates today

Crystal Palace vs West Ham LIVE!

A London derby kicks off the Premier League weekend when two teams edging closer to safety meet at Selhurst Park.

Three wins from five matches under Roy Hodgson have moved Palace eight points clear of the bottom three and victory in the lunchtime game would virtually secure their survival. West Ham are just five points above the bottom three but they have been much-improved under David Moyes in recent weeks and probably need just one more win to stay up.

Palace are boosted by the return of their talisman Wilfried Zaha after four games out with a groin injury. On the touchline, the two oldest managers in the Premier League will be in opposing dugouts and Moyes will be hoping for a late birthday present after he turned 60 earlier this week. With kick-off at 12.30pm BST, follow all the action from south London.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off delayed due to turnstiles issue

Team news: Zaha returns for Palace

Palace make Zaha contract offer

How to watch: BT Sport

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 1 West Ham United FC

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham | Jordan Ayew 15’

13:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Equaliser!

Malik Ouzia at Selhurst Park

13:00 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham’s set-piece threat comes good on the road for the second weekend in a row. What on Earth is Michael Olise doing?

That’s Tomas Soucek’s first goal since August. His goal threat was such a big part of what made him a success in the early part of his Hammers career but it’s pretty much disappeared out of his game.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0-1 West Ham | Tomas Soucek 9’

12:55 , Giuseppe Muro

First chance for West Ham, first goal for West Ham!

The Hammers win a corner on the right that is floated in to the six-yard box and Palace fail to clear. Olise's header goes straight to Soucek and he fires into the roof of the net from close range.

Malik Ouzia at Selhurst Park

12:53 , Giuseppe Muro

A horrendously bitty start to this game but that has at least allowed the last few stragglers to work their way inside without missing anything. Palace asking the early questions.

12:50 , Giuseppe Muro

3 mins: Palace have started well here and are playing with confidence early on.

12:48 , Giuseppe Muro

1 mins: Palace have started with Olise on the right, Zaha on the left and Eze in a more withdrawn role through the middle.

Kick-off!

12:46 , Giuseppe Muro

We’re underway in south London!

12:42 , Giuseppe Muro

A bit later than expected, but here come the players, and Selhurst Park is filling up.

12:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Premier League statement: “Kick-off for today’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United will be delayed by 15 minutes to 12.45pm, due to issues with the turnstiles.”

Malik Ouzia at Selhurst Park

12:34 , Giuseppe Muro

It's been seven minutes since that delay was announced and the Holmesdale Road end doesn't look any busier to me.

Presumably we have to kick off at 12.45pm regardless because otherwise we'll risk running into the 3pm blackout (which actually starts at 2:45pm).

Kick-off delayed

12:27 , Giuseppe Muro

Confirmation that kick-off has been delayed by 15 minuets until 12.45pm due to an issue with ticket card readers at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off for this afternoon has been delayed until 12:45pm (BST) ⚠️#CPFC | #CRYWHU — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 29, 2023

12:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish to BT Sport on their managerial search: “We don't want that noise in the background. Roy [Hodgson] is doing his work so we're obviously a lot happier than we were a few weeks ago.

“The job isn't done yet. Until we're safe we won't think about those kinds of things at the moment.

“West Ham are in good form and are a fantastic team. Virtually every team have got something to play for. It will be very tough and competitive.”

12:22 , Giuseppe Muro

Thousands of Palace fans are having problems getting in to Selhurst Park due to an issue with tickets. With just 10 minutes until kick-off, the ground is half-empty. No word of any delayed kick-off as yet though…

12:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Lucas Paqueta makes another start today as he bids to continue his recent good form

The Brazilian initially struggled after his club-record £51million move from Lyon last summer but David Moyes believes he is now getting used to the Premier League.

“We can say about many, many players that it takes time,” said Moyes.

“And I still think he has a good bit to go yet. I think there is much more to come from him. Much more improvement is needed from him. But I have to say, it is good he is getting some goals because it is just helping us with the situation we are in at present.”

Malik Ouzia at Selhurst Park

12:00 , Giuseppe Muro

David Moyes has settled on a first XI in recent weeks but West Ham have the busiest schedule of any of the sides battling the drop so no surprise at a couple of changes today. Pablo Fornals certainly worth a go.

11:54 , Giuseppe Muro

West Ham boss David Moyes has held talks with referees’ chief Howard Webb about the VAR controversy in their midweek 2-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

Moyes accused the VAR of “disrespect” after West Ham were denied a late penalty when Thiago’s arm hit the ball as he challenged Danny Ings in the box.

The Hammers boss was convinced VAR Neil Swarbrick should have at least told on-field referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

But, speaking on Friday, Moyes refused to divulge whether he had received an apology from the PGMOL.

“I’ve spoken to Howard Webb and his team, but the conversation was private and it will remain that way,” he said.

11:48 , Giuseppe Muro

England manager Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland has been spotted at Selhurst Park. Taking a look at Eberechi Eze?

11:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Roy Hodgson and David Moyes have been speaking to BT Sport ahead of today’s game...

"All young coaches need a bit of help and guidance, and Roy at that time was an experienced manager at Udinese."



With over 1,000 Premier League games managed between them, Roy Hodgson and David Moyes take a trip down memory lane 💭



A lovely chat with the pair pre-match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JAOSM56iOs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2023

11:42 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder from the news earlier this week that Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new four-year contract worth £200,000-a-week, in a final attempt to keep him at Selhurst Park.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been a growing feeling that Palace could lose the 30-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

But Palace do not want to lose Zaha, who currently earns £130,000-a-week, and have offered him a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in their history.

Zaha has been reluctant to renew his contract due to his ambition of playing for a club capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

He is expected to reject a £9m-a-year offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad to continue pursuing his European dream.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have previously shown an interest in the former Manchester United winger but most of his options are currently outside of England.

AC Milan, Roma and Marseille all want to exploit the contract dispute to tempt Zaha overseas.

11:38 , Giuseppe Muro

Captaining West Ham today, Declan Rice becomes only the sixth player to make 200 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

The 24-year-old is the ninth youngest player overall to reach the milestone.

11:35 , Giuseppe Muro

So Wilfried Zaha returns to the Crystal Palace team for their game against West Ham. The 30-year-old has missed four games due to a groin injury but returned to training this week and comes straight back into the starting line-up.

For West Ham, Pablo Fornals comes in for Said Benrahma and Emerson comes in for Aaron Cresswell.

Confirmed team news: Zaha starts for Palace

11:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Guaita, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Richards

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio, Bowen

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer

11:23 , Giuseppe Muro

11:22 , Giuseppe Muro

Checking in ☑️



Team news to follow 🔜 pic.twitter.com/4VnyrbKC8p — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 29, 2023

11:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news is coming up from Selhurst Park in 10 minutes…

Stats

11:13 , Giuseppe Muro

- Palace won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November and can complete a League double over West Ham for only the third time.

- The Eagles have earned 10 points from five games since Roy Hodgson returned as manager and could register four Premier League wins in a calendar month for the first time since April 2014.

- Palace have only taken one point from their five London derbies at Selhurst Park this season and could suffer a club record fifth top-flight home defeat in a season against clubs from the capital.

- David Moyes has won all five Premier League away matches versus Crystal Palace. No manager has won six away games against a single opponent in the division without ever dropping points.

Head to head history and results

11:06 , Giuseppe Muro

Crystal Palace wins: 17

Draw: 23

West Ham wins: 25

10:58 , Giuseppe Muro

Asked if the number of points needed to survive in the Premier League this season could be higher than usual, Roy Hodgson said ahead of this game: "For teams at the bottom... they have to be looking at 10 points from five games. I have never taken 10 points from five games at any of the teams I have worked at."

But he added: "If I was one of those people paranoid about which points teams could get, I could probably go to bed quite happy at night by working out that it’s not going to be possible for them. It will be possibly for two of them of the four or five that there are, but not for all five of them."

10:49 , Giuseppe Muro

David Moyes is targeting “five or six” wins between now and the end of the season and the West Ham boss has backed Roy Hodgson’s assertion that 40 points should still be enough for Premier League survival.

“We are searching for five or six wins between now and the end of the season,” Moyes said. “That’s what we are doing, we are not just looking for one. We have got to give everything we can.

“We had a couple of good games away and if we can continue to build on that and keep our performance levels high, which they have been recently, it will give us every chance.

“I thought we did a lot of good things against Liverpool. We were competitive and we took a good side quite close in the end. We had a couple of decisions which did not quite go in our favour. Sometimes when you play those sorts of sides you need that, but on the night we didn’t get them.”

10:42 , Giuseppe Muro

The 40-point mark has traditionally been set as the target for safety but in the vast majority of Premier League seasons the bar has been much lower.

Palace’s current total of 37 points, three more than West Ham, would have been enough to guarantee survival in all-but one of the last ten seasons. The last team to get 40 points and still go down were the Irons, who were famously relegated despite getting 42 in 2002-03.

Prediction

10:34 , Giuseppe Muro

Roy Hodgson has made Palace far more competitive of late but West Ham, even in losing to Liverpool, have shown an ever bigger improvement even if the results haven’t quite underlined it.

West Ham to 2-1.

Match odds

10:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Crystal Palace to win: 17/10

Draw: 21/10

West Ham to win: 15/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

West Ham team news

10:18 , Giuseppe Muro

David Moyes says West Ham have a couple of “knocks” to contend with ahead.

The Hammers have no significant new injury doubts, with Gianluca Scamacca the only long-term absentee, but Moyes may still be forced to tinker with his team following the midweek defeat to Liverpool.

“In the main we are okay,” Moyes said. “Scamacca is the one player who is not available. People have picked up some knocks in midweek but hopefully, it will be a similar squad.”

Pablo Fornals is pushing for a start after his goalscoring cameo in last Sunday’s 4-0 win at Bournemouth, while left-back Emerson Palmieri could come in for Aaron Cresswell should Moyes choose to shuffle his pack.

Crystal Palace team news

10:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Palace are boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha after four games out with a groin injury.

“Wilf Zaha has trained for a few days this week so we can add him to the squad, which is good,” said Roy Hodgson.

“We’re delighted to see him back on the training field doing the sessions and exercises we’ve been doing because, for the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen him running around, trying to bring his fitness up to the level which will enable him to take part in a Premier League match.

“The need in our next five matches is to give good performances, and of course we don’t want to lose our best players going into them. I’m certain he’ll give everyone a boost and make our team stronger, due to the fact he’s now back with us, able to play.”

Joachim Andersen is fit, having been substituted at half-time in the midweek defeat at Wolves.

How to watch: BT Sport

10:01 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on either the BT Sport website or app.

09:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs West Ham!

We’re in south London for a derby to kick-off the Premier League weekend.

Both Palace and West Ham look like they are climbing away from danger at the bottom a win for either side today could all-but secure their survival. So it could be a big afternoon.

Follow all the build-up, match action and reaction right here - with kick-off at 12.30pm BST!