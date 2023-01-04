Harry Kane rampant as Spurs raid Palace with second-half demolition job

Harry Kane (left to right), Son Heung-min and Matt Doherty - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

By Thom Gibbs, at Selhurst Park

When darkness threatens to consume Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane is a reliable beacon of light. His two goals within five minutes transformed this game and banished any lingering unease about his World Cup penalty miss. He was imperious, and this was the night when he and his side remembered how to have fun.

Kane’s goals against a ragged Crystal Palace took him within two of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for Tottenham, an astonishing feat for a player still in his twenties. His manager Antonio Conte is unsurprised, and lauded his captain’s all-round contribution. “We are talking about a really world-class striker,” said Conte. “He is going to beat every record.

“For us he is an important point of reference, not only for goals but also in the pitch. He is with Hugo [Lloris] our captain and especially in difficult moments you know that Harry will be ready to fight, ready to help team-mates, ready to solve the situation with goals or assist.

“He will face any positive of negative situation with great character."

Perhaps all of Spurs' recent woes have been down to Son Heung-min’s facemask? It had been six games and nine hours without a goal for the South Korean since his facial injury, including his own chastening World Cup. After scoring his side’s fourth he hurled the black mask to the floor and showed his unadorned face to the travelling fans, delighted with his goal, delighted to be free of a burden.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their fourth goal - Reuters

Before the game Conte claimed he had been working so hard to turn around Spurs’ season that he was not sleeping. This should be enough for a few sound nights. Patrick Vieira may have a harder time dropping off after watching a promising start disintegrate into heavy defeat. His Palace team crumpled alarmingly after going behind and look in need of either new recruits or ideas this month.



He lamented a lack of aggression in defence and cutting edge in attack. “The difference between them and us is they are clinical in front of goal and we weren’t,” he said. “They managed their good period and we didn’t and their experience helped them there.”



Neither team’s final form has fully materialised through the winter fog. Both can produce sporadically sparkling attacking play, both are equally likely to make a terrible mess of the seemingly routine. Bryan Gil was Spurs’ case in point, shimmying runs one minute, comfortably muscled off the ball by Jeffrey Schlupp the next.



Selhurst Park is not on the traditional list of nasty venues for chilly midweek nights. Indeed, Palace have not won a Wednesday Premier League home game here since their first, against Aston Villa in 1993. In his flimsy first half, Gil looked like he would find any English ground tough going.



Both teams missed a driving presence in the middle. Palace fans must be growing increasingly misty-eyed about Conor Gallagher’s all-action loan last season. Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojgbjerg mostly served as conduits to work the ball to Spurs’ initially blunt front three. One desperate cross from Son nearly cleared the significant first tier of the Holmesdale Road end.

Story continues

Palace emerged strongest after the break before a Spurs warning shot, Kane in space and Matt Doherty in even more on the right. His shot was wild, but Ivan Perisic’s cross a minute later had goal written all over it as soon as it became clear who was lurking underneath it at the far post. Kane towered above a muddled Joel Ward to nod it in, the first time in 11 games when Spurs have scored the opening goal.

Gil may have struggled to assert himself in the first half but he had no issue finding Kane for Spurs' second, threading a pleasing pass between defenders to tee up England’s captain for his usual faultless finish.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their second goal - Reuters

“I was happy for Gil, he is going to improve game by game,” said Conte. “He was born to play football. He understands football quickly, he is so clever and intelligent. This league is difficult, you have to be good, have quality, be fast and have endurance. He has this.

“But you have to have physicality. He has to be stronger.”



There was plenty of intent from Palace to salvage something from 2-0 down, particularly from Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise, but they were utterly frayed in defence after Kane’s second. Son was sent clean through and should have done better than an attempt close enough for Vicente Guiata to save with ease.



It was the Palace keeper who under-performed shortly afterwards, allowing Doherty’s shot to squirm away from him for Spurs’ third. It came after more good work from Kane, muscling off Nathaniel Clyne and finding Son whose deflected pass reached Doherty.

Son’s goal arrived at last after a gruesome misreading of a high ball by Marc Guehi, the striker finishing unerringly to prompt his cathartic celebrations.

Spurs were so fluid and inventive in attacking areas that Gil’s name was sung with glee by the travelling support. At half-time you would have got longer odds on those songs than Conte releasing an album of guided meditations.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: as it happened

10:38 PM

Palace reaction

Patrick Vieira speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a tough night in the end. Conceding four goals isn't pleasant but I'm not sure that reflects the quality of that game we played today. We deserved more, especially in the first half after the chances that we created but we weren’t clinical enough.

"When they scored that first goal it became very difficult for us. When the players they have get a little bit of space they can hurt anyone but they way they managed the game and the difficult period they had showed the difference between the two teams. Experience was a massiver factor tonight."

10:23 PM

Manager reaction

Antonio Conte speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a good reaction. It's not easy to win here and we're talking about a really good team in Crystal Palace. After the first-half imbalance, we exploited chances to score and then we finish with a good result.

"We started very well but then we lost our way. At half-time I said it was very important to continue to play, to continue to move the ball and find space to attack.

"We played a good game. We were well organised without the ball and I'm happy because our strikers scored. It was especially important for Son to score and feel confident.

"Now we have to continue to work and continue to improve. We were playing many young players who I worked with during the World Cup. They've improved tactical and physically and that's important."

10:11 PM

Post-match stats

Crystal Palace have lost consecutive Premier League games at Selhurst Park for the first time since February 2022 (run of three), while they’ve lost three consecutive home London derbies in the top-flight for the first time since December 2016 (run of six).

Tottenham scored first in a Premier League game for the first time since October against Everton, ending a run of seven successive games in the competition conceding the opening goal.

This is Tottenham’s joint-biggest London derby win away from home in the Premier League, after beating Wimbledon 6-2 in May 1998, while it’s Crystal Palace’s joint-biggest London derby defeat at home in the top-flight, following a pair of 5-1 defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in 1969-70.

73 per cent of Tottenham’s goals in the Premier League have come in the second half (27/37), the highest such proportion in a single campaign since Portsmouth and Stoke both recorded 74 per cent in 2008-09 (both 28/38).

Spurs striker Harry Kane made his 300 th Premier League appearance against Crystal Palace, while he’s now just the second player in the competition’s history after Teddy Sheringham to score on his 100 th , 200 th and 300 th appearance.

Crystal Palace became the sixth different side Harry Kane has now scored at least 10 Premier League goals against following his brace, only Alan Shearer (12) and Wayne Rooney (7) have done so against more different opponents in the competition’s history.

Son Heung-min became the fourth different Tottenham player to score on their 200 th Premier League start for the club after Teddy Sheringham, Aaron Lennon and Harry Kane.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now both scored in 34 different Premier League games, overtaking Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the most of any duo in the competition.

10:07 PM

More reaction

Son Heung-min also speaking to Sky Sports:

"It felt amazing to score. It was about time I got one. I was feeling sorry for the team because they were expecting more from me. Today could be a turning point where I get my confidence back. I’m working really hard to be consistent and a goal is always was important for confidence."

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur FC

10:05 PM

Spurs reaction

Harry Kane speaking to Sky Sports:

"Really important. We’ve not come back and had the best results in the last couple. We started well and created a few half chances but they had a spell where they were on top.

"We found some quality in the final third and it’s always good to keep a clean sheet. Today was important to bounce back with three points and we’ve got a big run of games ahead."

10:00 PM

One-man wrecking crew

Harry Kane vs. Crystal Palace:

90 minutes played

47 touches

Four shots

Two shots on target

Two goals

Three key passes

One big chance created

One assist

Six aerial duels (Five won)

09:56 PM

Tonight's goalscorers

Son Heung-Min celebrates with Harry Kane and Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur - Getty Images

09:53 PM

Impressive from Spurs

Spurs are firmly back on track and are two points from the top four. We said this represented a crossroads in their season and they have done exactly what they needed to do in that second half behind a virtuoso performance from Harry Kane. A goal for Son really was the cherry on the cake.

09:51 PM

FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Another disappointing home result for Palace. There are scoreless in their last two home matches and have conceded seven.

09:47 PM

89 min: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Harry Kane is Alan Smith’s player of the match. There was no one else. He’s been streets ahead of the rest in the second half.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur - Getty Images

09:45 PM

87 min: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Wilf Zaha is a fabulous footballer but he really doesn’t hide his displeasure well. Shoulder shrugs, aimless points and indiscriminate shouts.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha looks dejected during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London - PA

09:43 PM

A toss of joy this time

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their fourth goal - Reuters

09:42 PM

84 min: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Kane has been utterly superb in this second 45 minutes and he nearly has a hat-trick there. His turn on Andersen inside the Palace box is bordering on unstoppable, only for the Dane to get a toe on the ball at the very last second to affect the England captain’s shot.

09:40 PM

82 min: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Not sure what happened there but an agricultural cross from Joel Ward is latched onto by Ayew after Emerson Royal is caught ball watching. Lloris makes his third save inside three minutes and Spurs clear.

09:38 PM

80 min: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Snap shot from Ayew draws an excellent save from Lloris. He’s made some good saves tonight in what was a big night for him following some notable mistakes in recent games.

Seconds later, Lloris is up to the mark again, getting down well after Zaha gets a low shot away.

09:36 PM

76 min: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Ayew slips away from the Spurs defence down the right and has an excellent chance to cross. It’s poor end product from the striker though, who finds Dier in the box.

That’s the story of the evening for Palace I'm afraid. They’ve huffed and puffed but that’s about it.

09:29 PM

GOAL (0-4)

Son gets the goal he needs!

Shock, Kane again is involved. He lofts a ball in over the top towards Son, who manages to get a left-footed shot away past Guaita.

Selhurst Park is emptying.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur scores the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park - Getty Images

09:25 PM

GOAL (0-3)

Game over.

Kane again is the instigator, cutting in from the left and feeding Son. He looks to try and get a shot away but is forced wide before his deflected pass finds Doherty.

He has pretty much a whole, empty goal to aim at and makes no mistake.

Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park - Tottenham Hotspur FC

09:25 PM

67 min: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Kane turns beautifully on the half-way line and releases Son in classic style. Son is clean through on goal but his effort is right at Guaita. The flag is up anyway but confidence looks to have deserted Son at present.

09:24 PM

66 min: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

That’s a real chance for Mateta. The ball is chipped back into the Spurs box after a corner and substitute gets there first first his head. His effort is disappointing though, skied over the bar.

09:22 PM

63 min: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Palace nearly have one back there. Doucoure drives well into the heart of the Spurs defence before kicking the ball wide to Olise. He doesn't bother with a touch and rather tries to whip one into the far corner. It’s too wide though and Lloris breathes a sigh of relief.

09:19 PM

61 min: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Really sloppy work from Schlupp, who gives the ball away to Gil and then upends the Spurs man to try and stop the attack. Kane picks up the ball though and Michael Oliver waves the advantage.

Kane gets down to the byline and cuts the ball back to find Hojbjerg, whose shot is deflected away by the scrambling Palace defence.

09:17 PM

59 min: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Vieira looks to be getting Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to come on. He needs something to change the momentum in this match because Spurs really have the bit between their teeth now.

09:14 PM

57 min: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Palace look shellshocked here and so they should. This has been a blistering strat to the second half from Spurs, or more accurately Harry Kane.

09:11 PM

GOAL (0-2)

It's Kane again.

That is simply world class from Spurs' main man. Gil picks up the ball on the right and feeds Kane, who still has plenty to do from the corner of the area.

He takes one look up and fires a powerful shot to Guaita's right. The keeper has no chance. Superb from Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their second goal - Reuters

09:10 PM

52 min: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham

Ayew does superbly down the right, weaving past three Spurs defenders before feeding Doucoure. The midfielder opts to take on a tough shot from a long way out and gets in all wrong as the ball flies high over the bar.

09:08 PM

50 min: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham

Now then Palace, can you respond? Vieira will be cursing that his side could not take one of those chances from the first half now.

09:05 PM

GOAL (0-1)

Spurs lead!

Against the run of play but Conte won't care. Perisic is the man to credit after he plays a delightful cross into the box from the right where Harry Kane is waiting to put an easy header past Guaita.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores their first goal - Reuters

09:04 PM

46 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Spurs are under the pump straight away. Romero fails to deal with a high ball and Ayew picks up his error with ease before his shot is blocked for a corner.

Moments later, Joel Ward has a shot after Spurs fail to clear their lines. Quick start here from the hosts.

09:02 PM

45 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Teams are ready. Here we go.

09:02 PM

Cause for optimism

Here's a stat to warm your cockles Spurs fans. A total of 70 per cent of your side's goals this season have been scored in the second half.

Conte and his side are out very early for the second half...definitely hairdryer.

09:01 PM

'No creativity'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redkanpp is also unenamoured by Spurs:

"They've got no creativity. Hojbjerg and Skipp look the same player and Gil is struggling. He looks lightweight and it's too physical for him. Of course they miss Bentancur and Kulusevski but the players out there have not done enough so far."

08:57 PM

'Show what you’re made of'

Graeme Souness on Tottenham’s first half performance on Sky Sports:

“Tottenham were disappointing. They have got better players than what they’re showing right now. They’ve had a bit of criticism, that’s the time to show what you’re made of. the manager would have been looking for a reaction - he's not had it.”

08:55 PM

Nearly from Palace

Here's an angle of that Joachim Andersen strike in that half. He had Lloris beaten there for my money…

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris in action as Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen shoots at goal - Reuters

08:47 PM

HALF TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Spurs started this game well but really went off the boil in the final 20 minutes there. All the big chances have gone to Palace and Vieira will surely be disappointed that his side are not going in ahead at the break.

08:46 PM

45+1 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

The Spurs fans are trying to keep their side going ahead of the first-half whistle but Conte’s men have gone very flat here. There’s disconnects everywhere and defensively they look nervous and unsure.

Hairdryer needed in the sheds perhaps.

08:42 PM

42 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Oliver Skipp is booked for a loose challenge on Ayew, who stays down as Palace look to attack down the left through Zaha. There’s nothing coming from that attack but it’s more pressure for Spurs to soak up. They need half-time here.

08:41 PM

40 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Romero is pinged for a foul on Ayew and turns away from Michale Oliver in disgust. I think Spurs fans share your frustration Cristian.

08:39 PM

37 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Oh no that’s ugly from Son.

Spurs have their first chance to attack in some time only for the South Korean to sky his cross horribly out of play. He’s just not right at the moment.

08:38 PM

36 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

It’s Eze to Zaha, back to Eze, back to Zaha. Palace are running the show at the moment as Spurs remain penned deep into their own half.

Just a reminder, Harry Kane is playing in this game…

Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action with Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne - Reuters

08:34 PM

33 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Spurs are on the ropes here. Olise drifts delightfully into the Spurs area from the left and tries to whip one into the far corner only for it to be deflected just wide.

08:33 PM

31 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Nearly a screamer from the Palace centre back Joachim Andersen!

He ducks past a couple of Spurs players before unleashing a wicked left-footed shot. It’s just the wrong side of the post but Lloris looked beaten there.

Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London - PA

08:30 PM

29 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Palace’s attacking three of Olise, Eze and Zaha are suddenly finding pockets of space in dangerous areas. They are very much in the ascendancy here.

08:28 PM

27 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

First big chance falls to Palace and Ayew. Zaha does so well down the right, who feeds his striker. Ayew’s quick turn and shot brings about a sharp save from Lloris but that’s better from the hosts.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (left) makes a save from Crystal Palace's Michael Olise during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London - PA

08:26 PM

26 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

I know I'm not the only one that takes a breath every time Hugo Lloris commits to charging out of his box. He gets that one right and clears his lines but his growing reputation as a keep with a howler in him means moments like that bring about some nerves.

08:23 PM

22 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Olise’s wand of a left foot provides a beautiful cross in toward the back post where Ayew is lurking. It’s too high for the striker but that is the first evidence tonight of the quality Olise possesses.

Moments later the same foot has an effort from outside the box. The result? Less impressive.

08:21 PM

20 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Palace need to find some ball retention from somewhere. Any chance to attack is being snuffed out very quickly due to bad passes or suspect touches. They are sitting very, very deep here as a result but to their credit they look solid at the back thus far.

08:19 PM

18 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

It's been a good start for young Oliver Skipp in this one. He's combative in defece and his sniping between the lines is giving real impetus to the Spurs attacks. Better start from Bryan Gil in this one as well after his performance against Villa.

Crystal Palace's Malian midfielder Cheick Doucoure (L) is ctackled by Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Oliver Skipp during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur - AFP

08:16 PM

16 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Harry Kane is already dropping into his own half in an attempt to get on the ball. He looks to loft one into Son but Guehi is up to the challenge. Spurs have started the better here

08:14 PM

13 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Good from Spurs, with Son and Kane combining neatly on the edge of the box before Doherty finds himself in space on the byline. Crosses fire in from both sides, drawing some desperate-looking defending from Palace.

08:12 PM

11 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Eze breaks down the Spurs right and looks to feed Zaha ahead of him. Romero is there to deal with for Spurs but gets his clearance all wrong and somehow concedes a corner.

08:10 PM

9 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Both defences appear willing to loft the ball over their respective midfields early here but you can’t help but think that the middle of the park is where this game is going to be won. Hojbjerg vs Doucoure is a matchup to watch.

Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp - Reuters

08:07 PM

6 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Harry Kane's 300th Premier League game has started without a touch of note in the first six minutes. How Spurs will be keen to get him involved often and early.

Doherty hangs up a dangerous cross to the back post but no one is there to get on the end of it for Spurs.

08:04 PM

4 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Early possession dominated by Palace before Spurs make a timely interception and break quickly. Skipp feeds Son who touches one off to Gil, who can’t get hold of his shot.

Spurs corner.

08:02 PM

2 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

"This is not where you'd choose to get back on track if you were Spurs", says Alan Smith. Can't say I disagree with him, it's pumping at Selhurst Park tonight.

08:00 PM

0 min: Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham

Michael Oliver, our referee tonight, blows his whistle and we are underway in south London. Can't wait for this one.

07:55 PM

Here some the teams

A Faithless medley rings out around Selhurst Park and the lights are in full strobe mode as the club continue to pay tribute to the group's lead singer Maxi Jazz. Looks like a cracking atmosphere as the teams exit the tunnel.

07:49 PM

'A dangerous tactic'

Graeme Souness speaking about Antonio Conte on Sky Sports:

“If you’re a big football club and you’re not winning games and you’re looking to put the chairman under pressure because you want more players, it’s a dangerous tactic. There's usually only one winner.”

07:47 PM

Talent in south London

They do lack consistency but there’s something really exciting about the core of this Palace side. Olise, Eze, Zaha - all three are a seriously good watch and have the ability to give opponents kittens.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha warming up prior to kick-off before the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London - PA

07:42 PM

Lack of options for Conte

To my eye, there is a single attacking player on the Spurs bench tonight - with all due respect to Ryan Sessegnon. Got to hope they aren't chasing the game late on this evening.

07:40 PM

'Heads mostly down among the Tottenham players'

by Thom Gibbs, at Selhurst Park

Good evening from a balmy Selhurst Park (they've put the heaters on in the press box), where the teams are warming up to a soundtrack of Thunderstruck by AC/DC.

Foolish to read too much into a warm-up but Palace's rondo looks a lot jollier than Spurs'. Will Hughes leading the LOLz for them. Fewer smiles, heads mostly down among the Tottenham players.

Re: the aforementioned Harry Kane Wednesday aversion, he is not alone. Palace are winless in 10 Premier League home games played on this day of the week. In fact they've only one once at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on a Wednesday, in their first of the genre, a 1-0 against Aston Villa in 1993.

What does it all mean?! Nothing. Almost certainly nothing.

07:34 PM

Palace warmups are underway

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi during the warm up before the match - Reuters

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure during the warm up before the match - Reuters

07:33 PM

What has happened to Son?

At his very best, Son Heung-min is among the Premier League's very best but that form has deserted him of late. Is it just a flat patch? Is the South Korean still struggling with the facial injury that nearly ruled him out of the World Cup?

The truth remains anyone’s guess, including Antonio Conte apparently. He said: “Son is trying to find his best form after the injury he picked up against Marseille. He struggled a bit after that and didn't; score at the World Cup

“We are in trouble when we talk about him in this way because he is one our two most important players.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during the warm up before the match - Reuters

07:24 PM

Kulusevski update

When asked about how close Dejan Kulusevski is to returning to action, Antontio Conte said:

“I don’t know, the medical department told me this morning that he is not available. I don’t know how close he is to coming back with us.”

07:22 PM

'We have to improve everything'

Clément Lenglet speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this one:

"We have to improve everything, we have to improve the results, of course, but also the way we play. We played a decent first half against Villa but we have to increase the intensity after that."

07:18 PM

Dont like Wednesdays, Harry?

Harry Kane's record in Premier League games played on a Wednesday is strangely dreadful. The England captain has scored just nine times in 28 league games played on a Wednesday.

If he does score tonight, Kane will become the first player in Premier League history to have scored double-digit league goals on as many as six different days of the week.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the ground ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park - Getty Images

07:14 PM

Slow-starting Spurs

Like Liverpool, Spurs continue to show a concerning aptitude for falling behind early in games. They have gone two goals down in four of their last five Premier League matches but have somehow managed to avoid defeat in their last two (3-2 vs Bournemouth, 2-2 vs Brentford). They have also conceded first in each of their last matches in all competitions.

Interestingly, no team has ever gone two goals down in three straight away games and avoided defeat in each…watch this space.

07:13 PM

Top Spurs strikes

Whatever happened to the guy who scored the first goal? He was pretty decent for a while if I remember rightly.

07:10 PM

The manager's view - Patrick Vieira

“Conte’s teams are always ready to compete. The team is working hard and fighting until the end.

“So many times they get back in the second-half and win games. We know what to expect and we need to perform. This is a team that fights and tries to be in the Champions League spots, so we will have to be at our best to get something from the game – but we will be ready to compete.

“If we only put our concentration on Harry Kane it will be a massive mistake, because there are so many good players around him who can provide the quality ball for him to finish. Again, the team performance will be the main focus for us.”

07:07 PM

Time for Palace to stop the rot

Palace won this fixture last season but have never won consecutive home league games against Spurs before. Could that change tonight? With key injuries still affecting the visitor’s squad, they may never get a better chance.

07:01 PM

Tottenham XI

Tonight's team to face Crystal Palace 👊 pic.twitter.com/8G7xVFZlBM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2023

Still no Dejan Kulusevski for Spurs with Bryan Gill getting another start on the right-hand side. Eric Dier is in for Ben Davies, while Oliver Skipp starts in with Yves Bissouma suspended.

07:01 PM

Crystal Palace XI

Patrick Vieira is putting his faith in the same XI that beat Bournemouth at the weekend. Tyrick Mitchell remains suspended after his red card against Fulham but James Tomkins - also sent off against Fulham - is among the subs.

06:56 PM

'Spurs are miles off it'

Jamie O'Hara speaking to Sky Sport News about Antonio Conte.

"He's very downbeat, he feels defeated. There's feels like there might be a problem between him and the board and what's needed going forward.

"He needs to be more positive and needs to get a tune out of his players because at the moment they're miles off it."

06:52 PM

Spurs have arrived

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is seen before the match - Reuters

Harry Kane is seen before the match - Reuters

06:48 PM

Kulusevski ‘could play’ says Conte

Spurs have certainly missed the influence of Dejan Kulusevski in their last two games. Will he be back tonight?

Antonio Conte, said: "He’s 50-50, we have a day and a half to make the right evaluation. For sure, it’s up to the player, the decision, because if his feeling is good, positive, he can start to play. Otherwise, we won’t take a risk.

"We have to monitor him day by day, then make the best decision. We have today and tomorrow to check the injury, and if the player gives his availability, he could play.”

06:45 PM

Good evening from Selhurst Park

The old adage ‘this feels like a bit a night for…’ can be somewhat overused when it comes to Premier League football because in truth all these games are big for those concerned.

However, for Antonio Conte and Spurs it really does feel as if a crossroad has been reached as they prepare to face Crystal Palace this evening.

Sloppy since the resumption, a fortunate draw at Brentford was followed by a wretched home loss against Aston Villa on Sunday, where anaemic attack combined harmoniously with confused, nervy defending.

The full-time boos let both manager and players know exactly the mindset of fans and a positive result is sorely needed, with the race of the top four hotting up in earnest.

The emergence of Manchester United as a serious contender for Champions League football after their hot start since the resumption and Liverpool and Chelsea still waiting in the wings, means Spurs must see an upturn in form quickly to keep pace.

In fairness to Conte, health has been an issue for him to manage with the losses of both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski leaving Spurs with a dearth of creativity.

That said, the form of Son Heung-min must be a huge concern, with the South Korean appearing completely out of sorts and oddly out of sync with usual partner in crime Harry Kane.

In situations like these a confidence-boosting fixture is always welcomed but Spurs will get nothing of the sort at Selhurst Park tonight.

Palace got back on track with a deserved 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, righting the ship after a dire 3-0 home loss to Fulham on Boxing day.

Jordan Ayew and the excellent Eberechi Eze were on target on the south coast, as Patrick Vieira’s side moved within three points of tenth-placed Chelsea.

The atmosphere is sure to be hostile in south London this evening on a night that should tell us a great deal about the future prospects of both of these sides this season.