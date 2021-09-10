Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Tottenham went into the international break top of the Premier League but they go into the clash with Crystal Palace with a defensive headache that the hosts will hope to exploit as they search for their first win of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be without central defenders Cristian Romero, who was caught up in that that extraordinary Brazil v Argentina Covid row, and Davinson Sanchez as neither will be back in the UK in time after going to red-list countries for internationals.

It leaves Spurs boss Nuno needing to find a new partner for Eric Dier with Joe Rodon, who has been out with a minor injury, a candidate to make his first appearance for the club this season.

There are potential issues up front too with Heung-min Son suffering an injury on international duty.

A change at the heart of the Spurs defence could give Palace heart as they have found goals hard to come by.

However, they did break their duck this season in their last match before the international break as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at West Ham, Conor Gallagher scoring both the goals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham tickets

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham team news

Palace have high hopes for Michael Olise after signing the 19-year-old from Reading in the summer. A back injury has stopped the midfielder making his Palace debut but there is a chance he could be ready for this game, with any appearance most likely off the bench.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has been building up his fitness over the international break, raising hopes he will make his first appearance of the season, while new signings Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard could well make their debuts.

It has been a costly international break for Spurs with Giovani Lo Celso also not back in the UK after playing with Romero for Argentina in Brazil.

A calf injury meant Son was forced to miss South Korea’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon this week, making him a major doubt.

Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn will also be assessed after similarly internationally inflicted afflictions, but Tanguy Ndombele may feature.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction

Seven points separate these teams in the table but Tottenham have managed to score only one more goal than Palace in their three games.

That points to the efficiency Spurs have showed this season, and to be fair, one of their 1-0s was against Manchester City.

But with doubts in their line-up in both attack and defence, Spurs’ 100 per cent record is under threat — particularly if Patrick Vieira’s men show the spirit that earned them that point at the London Stadium.

Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham 1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 3

Tottenham wins: 14

Draws: 7

Betting odds and tips

Crystal Palace to win: 10/3

Tottenham to win: 17/20

Draw: 12/5

