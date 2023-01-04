Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham are in real need of a positive result to help lift the mood as they travel to face Crystal Palace tonight. An unconvincing draw against Brentford was followed by a defeat on home soil to Aston Villa, and they now sit five points off the top four.

Antonio Conte’s side continue to start slowly in match and that is increasingly catching up on them, while the Italian is facing questions over the team’s style of play from the Spurs fans. As ever, Conte has been far from definite when discussing his future at the club. The visitors are once again without the injured Dejan Kulusevski tonight, as Bryan Gil starts alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

As for Crystal Palace, a comfortable win over Bournemouth was much-needed after a Boxing Day disaster at Selhurst Park against Fulham. Goals remain a problem for the Eagles, with only the bottom five in the league scoring fewer this season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham latest news

How to watch: Sky Sports

Crystal Palace team news: Mitchell suspended

Tottenham team news: Kulusevski not in squad

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

20:31 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Spurs clear it away, Lloris off his line to punch the ball to safety.

Visitors struggling to get a touch at the moment. Olise with a right-footed cross this time, again it’s dealt with well by the centre-backs.

Comes out to Andersen, it’s a stunning strike from 30 yards but just wide! Lloris was very, very worried.

20:30 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Palace corner, Tottenham being pushed back.

Olise swings it in, falls for Doucoure who takes a massive swipe at thin air. Did not trouble the ball.

Palace stay on the attack, Schlupp looks to pick out Ayew and Lenglet flicks it behind for another corner.

20:27 , Matt Verri

27 mins: BIG SAVE.

Zaha jinks inside past Gil and Skipp, flicking a pass inside to Ayew in the box. The striker works it onto his rigth foot as the space opens up, Lloris gets down well to keep it out.

Story continues

20:26 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Anderson with a brilliant pass through the lines, Eze collects and has space in the Spurs half.

Looks to slide a cute pass through to Zaha, can’t quite pull it off and Lloris is out to claim. Palace growing back into the match, decent spell for the hosts.

20:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Olise looks the most likely to make something happen for Palace.

He drifts inside again onto that left foot and whips a cross into the box, too much on it though and Zaha can’t reach it at the back post.

Doucoure and Olise then both try their luck from distance in quick succession... neither worthy of further comment.

Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park

20:21 , Matt Verri

Spurs have not allowed Palace to settle, which feels like an important step at Selhurst Park, particularly under the lights.

Skipp and Gil - seemingly talked-down as “young players” by Conte yesterday - are both adding drive and intensity.

20:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Ayew flops to the ground, grabs the ball with his hands and waits for the whistle to be blown.

It is indeed blown... for a Tottenham free-kick for handball. The forward might want to now re-consider acting as referee.

20:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Spurs are playing some decent football, a few nice flicks from Gil out on the right.

Home fans getting frustrated already, their side not doing enough with the ball when they do win it back.

20:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Four or five nearly moments in the space of a minute.

Kane so close to sliding Gil in, before a couple of crosses just evade a white shirt in the middle. Spurs have to settle for a corner.

Taken short, Son runs it straight out of play under pressure from Zaha. A bit more work on the training ground needed, for that move...

Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park

20:13 , Matt Verri

By Tottenham’s recent standards, this is a decent enough start. Bryan Gil looks lively on the right and has already had a couple of shots, albeit both lacking power.

20:12 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Corner comes to nothing and Spurs come forward again, always seems to be plenty of space on offer for Doherty out on that right wing.

Comes out to him, he finds Gil who loses it very cheaply. Has to do better than that.

20:11 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Almost opens up for Tottenham as Kane drifts wide and fires a ball in for Son.

Neither he or Gil can control it properly, almost ends up confusing the defence though. They hack it away.

At the other end Romero makes a complete mess of things as he slides in, sends it behind for a corner.

20:08 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Ball comes to Gil 25 uards out, good footwork to chop inside onto his left foot and he gets the shot away at goal. Straight at Guaita.

Spurs starting to take control of the match, dominating possession now.

20:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: That’s a good opportunity for Palace, opened up for them in Spurs territory.

Olise drifts inside, slides a pass through to Ayew in the box who would have been in had he taken the all in his stride. Instead he pokes it straight out of play with a really heavy touch.

20:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Nice move from Spurs, as they win the ball back.

Kane drives at the defence, ball is played through to Gil and it’s a decent chance in the box. Tame effort, deflected behind for a corner.

Launched into the box, too much on it though and Palace can clear.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: First foul of the night as Zaha is brought down - won’t be the last time that happens.

Confident start from the hosts, seeing pretty much all of the ball in the opening couple of minutes.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running at Selhurst Park!

Most important news of the night...

19:58 , Matt Verri

#thfc Son is back in the mask, despite discarding it after 18 minutes against Villa. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 4, 2023

Here we go!

19:55 , Matt Verri

Players are out onto the pitch, great atmosphere at Selhurst Park. Going to be a real test for Spurs tonight.

They simply have to show up from the start, can’t keep giving themselves so much work to do.

19:53 , Matt Verri

Update from Conte on Kulusevski - not massively encouraging for Spurs fans.

He says ahead of kick-off: “I don’t know. The medical department gave the possibility to play with us. Today they said he’s not available. I don’t know how close he is to coming back with us.”

Ten minutes to go!

19:50 , Matt Verri

Vieira speaks ahead of kick-off...

19:44 , Matt Verri

“We have quality, we have talent, we have an understanding about how we want to play the game. The challenge for us is to be consistent.

“It’s important for us to build [from the Bournemouth win]. We have to be focused and disciplined for the 95 minutes.”

Dan Kilpatrick at Selhurst Park

19:38 , Matt Verri

"There's not a single attacker on the bench again for Spurs."



🗣 @Dan_KP gives his pre-match thoughts as Tottenham go in search of a much-needed win.



LIVE: https://t.co/2lBcCxLPE8#CRYTOT pic.twitter.com/IkntTm5FNI — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 4, 2023

Conte’s pre-match thoughts

19:35 , Matt Verri

“Our expectation is to have a good reaction after a bad result.

“The performance was not so negative but when you lose a game, everything positive in the situation becomes negative.

“Our target is to start well and to play football, to try to create chances and not concede goals. This is our idea for the game.”

Spurs need more of this tonight...

19:32 , Matt Verri

Three famous strikes at Selhurst Park!



Including THAT goal from Dele 🤤



📈 @HSBC_Sport pic.twitter.com/Z3MLrYltbM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2023

Conte on Tottenham future

19:25 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte is under contract until the end of the season, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, and the Spurs boss once again this week hinted he would be willing to walk away.

“Here, I understood my task is different [to my previous clubs],” Conte said at his pre-match press conference.

“My task here is to build a solid foundation, to create a base and then to try to improve. This is my challenge here. If you ask me is [your aim] to win the Premier League or Champions League, this is not the task here in this moment.

“Now, if I want to stay here, then I have to accept this. Otherwise, if I don’t want to accept this, then I have to go. If I am satisfied to continue to do this work and to one day see the result, I will continue to stay. If I’m not convinced 100 per cent, then I can leave my work here.”

(PA)

Son’s barren run goes on

19:18 , Matt Verri

In the 18th minute of Tottenham’s miserable 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, Heung-min Son ripped off his protective face mask and flung it to the sidelines.

Son had been playing in the mask since surgery on a fracture around his eye socket before the World Cup, but after five-and-a-bit appearances for club and country, and no goals, the South Korean had had enough.

His decision to risk a blow to the face was a stirring show of willingness to put his body on the line for Spurs, but also suggestive of a player who is desperately struggling to feel comfortable again on the pitch.

But far from releasing the Son of old, removing the constraint had no discernible impact on his performance, and for the 16th League game in 17, last season’s Golden Boot winner failed to score.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full piece on Tottenham’s struggling forward

(REUTERS)

No Kulusevski for Spurs

19:10 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace go with the same side that beat Bournemouth at the weekend, while Tomkins returns to the bench after suspension.

Dier and Skipp come in for Tottenham, Davies and the suspended Bissouma dropping out, and there is no Kulusevski in the squad in what is a huge blow to the visitors.

That means Gil keeps his place in the front three alongside Kane and Son.

Crystal Palace team news

19:04 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Guaita, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Johnstone, Richards, Mateta, Ebiowei, Edouard, Hughes, Riedewald, Tomkins, Milivojevic

Tottenham team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Gil, Kane, Son.

Subs: Forster, Davies, Sanchez, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Royal, Spence, Sarr, White

Team sheets coming up!

18:55 , Matt Verri

Just a few minutes until we get all the team news from Selhurst Park.

Tottenham will be desperate to have Kulusevski available from the start - will their recent form force Conte to take a risk with his fitness?

All will soon be revealed.

Inside the ground...

18:48 , Matt Verri

Tottenham need united front

18:40 , Matt Verri

The home defeat by Aston Villa was the nadir of Tottenham’s season so far, a performance lacking quality and intensity, and provoking an angry backlash from the terraces.

Any hope that the World Cup break would provide Spurs with a welcome reset has quickly been extinguished, with the 2-2 draw at Brentford following a familiar pattern and Sunday’s performance the poorest yet in a season of many unconvincing displays.

The result leaves Conte under pressure ahead of tonight’s clash and raises fresh questions about the direction and very identity of the club. The mood is not being helped by Arsenal’s runaway lead at the top of the table and, ominously, the Gunners make the short trip up the Seven Sisters Road on January 15.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full piece here

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Ground for Spurs to make up

18:34 , Matt Verri

Tottenham already 14 points behind rivals Arsenal, who they host next weekend.

The priority for Spurs will be closing that gap to Manchester United in fourth, with the deficit currently five points.

Not falling 2-0 down would be a decent place for Spurs to start as they look to turn their form around...

(REUTERS)

Vieira looking for strong response

18:26 , Matt Verri

Last time out at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Boxing Day on what Patrick Vieira described as “one of the worst days” of his time in charge.

Tonight, after a 2-0 win at Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve, Palace are out to exorcise that ghost against Tottenham in south London.

“We just have to keep what we showed against Bournemouth — and that is the most difficult thing to do,” Vieira said. “To be competitive and keep going game after game.

“But I believe in the group and try to enforce those messages. The benchmark is really high regarding what we want to achieve.”

(Getty Images)

Selhurst Park under the lights

18:19 , Matt Verri

Conte: We must stay together

18:12 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte also pleaded with fans for unity, after they jeered his tactical decisions and called for chairman Daniel Levy’s head during Sunday’s defeat by Aston Villa — but reiterated he could walk away from the club if not “100 per cent convinced” by their project.

Asked his view of the chants against Levy, Conte said: “Honestly, I didn’t hear this. But it’s important to stay together. In my life, my family taught me that the truth is always the best solution, even if this is a bad truth.

“I understand very well that fans want to win, to lift trophies, to be competitive. But to take this step, we need now to create a base, to have patience.”

Read the full story here

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Hosts have arrived!

18:05 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:59 , Matt Verri

Memories of last season’s big win over Spurs will give the Eagles confidence but Conte’s team have a fair amount of bouncebackability in them.

It would almost be a surprise if Palace didn’t take the lead at some point, but Tottenham should come away with at least a point.

Draw, 1-1.

Tottenham team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Dejan Kulusevski is rated as 50/50 ahead of the game at Selhurst Park but could be called upon given Spurs’ form.

If Kulusevski is fit enough to return from a muscle injury, Bryan Gil will drop to the bench after making his full Premier League debut in Sunday’s dismal defeat to Aston Villa.

Rodrigo Bentancur remains out with a adductor injury sustained at the World Cup, while Yves Bissouma is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Villa. Oliver Skipp or Pape Matar Sarr will come into the midfield.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Crystal Palace team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Tyrick Mitchell is suspended for Palace but James Tomkins is available following his one-game ban.

Sam Johnstone, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are long-term absentees.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

17:38 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham!

The Spurs camp is not a happy one right now, after two poor performances since the top-flight resumed after the World Cup. Fans are increasingly unhappy with the team’s style of play and poor starts to matches.

Crystal Palace will be looking to take advantage of any lack of confidence tonight. We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Selhurst Park.