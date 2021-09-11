Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham LIVE! Edouard scores two —Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs will be bidding to continue their perfect start to the season at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

It has been a case of so far, so good for Nuno Espirito Santo since taking over in the summer, with the club top of the Premier League and safe in the knowledge that the top-flight’s reigning Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is remaining in north London.

It was not a good international break for Tottenham, however. Injury appears to have befallen a number of key players, while Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero defied the club’s wishes to travel to South America, and are not available.

Spurs head south of the Thames for an encounter with Crystal Palace, who may only have two points but have impressed at times in each of their last two games.

New manager Patrick Vieira could do with a win, though – and weakened as Spurs are likely to be, the former Arsenal midfielder will be keen to take points off his old foes.

