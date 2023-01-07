Crystal Palace vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Deepdale (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace take on Southampton in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace FC 1 - 0 Southampton FC

12:54 , admin

12:57 , admin

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

12:55 , admin

Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

12:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward.

12:55 , admin

Zaha finds Odsonne who races through on goal and calmly slots home 🥶



🦅 1-0 😇#CPFC | @EmiratesFACup https://t.co/utpsiwTEI3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

12:55 , admin

13: Goal. Édouard gives the hosts the lead. [1-0] pic.twitter.com/ovWTFET3I4 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

12:55 , admin

Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:55 , admin

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.

12:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.

12:55 , admin

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lyanco.

12:55 , admin

Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

12:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

1: Up for the cup 😇



Come on you Saints! 💙 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin