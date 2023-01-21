Crystal Palace vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
Eddie Howe made no changes to his Newcastle line-up, who beat Fulham 1-0 last Sunday. That means the likes of Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron provided the attacking thrust for the Magpies.
Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira made four changes to the Crystal Palace side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United in midweek.
Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp all started for the hosts, with Wednesday’s hero Michael Olise on the bench.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live updates
High-flying Newcastle travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Edouard
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton
17:24 , admin
Zaha has scored two goals and provided no assists in his 15 Premier League games against Newcastle – no side that he's faced at least 10 times in the competition does the Ivorian have fewer goal involvements against than the Magpies.
17:23 , admin
All set at Selhurst.
17:22 , admin
17:21 , admin
Vieira makes four changes to the Palace side that drew to Manchester United as Ward, Schlupp, Eze, and Ayew all start. Howe keeps the same starting 11 that beat Fulham 1-0 last time out.
17:19 , admin
17:18 , admin
SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis, Alexander Isak, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson.
17:18 , admin
17:16 , admin
Newcastle (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton.
17:13 , admin
SUBS: Sam Johnstone, Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Jairo Riedewald, Jack Wells-Morrison, David Ozoh.
17:11 , admin
17:10 , admin
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha; Odsonne Edouard.
17:07 , admin
Newcastle’s incredible run in the league continues and a win today could take them one point behind second-place Manchester City. Although their goals have somewhat dried up of late, they will provide a big test for Crystal Palace’s attack. Eddie Howe’s team have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having conceded just 11 goals in their 19 games with Nick Pope leading the way in clean sheets too with 11.
17:04 , admin
Having faced Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United in their last three Premier League games, Crystal Palace’s tough run continues as they host Champions League contenders Newcastle. Patrick Vieira’s side will be desperate for three points today, having won just one competitive fixture since the World Cup break. Michael Olise’s stunning free-kick earned them a point in their last match, helping them snap their three-game losing streak.
17:01 , admin
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Newcastle.
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
16:30 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
17:00 , admin
