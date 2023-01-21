Crystal Palace vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

Eddie Howe made no changes to his Newcastle line-up, who beat Fulham 1-0 last Sunday. That means the likes of Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron provided the attacking thrust for the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira made four changes to the Crystal Palace side that drew 1-1 with Manchester United in midweek.

Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp all started for the hosts, with Wednesday’s hero Michael Olise on the bench.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live updates

High-flying Newcastle travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Edouard

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Crystal Palace FC - Newcastle United FC

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:24 , admin

Zaha has scored two goals and provided no assists in his 15 Premier League games against Newcastle – no side that he's faced at least 10 times in the competition does the Ivorian have fewer goal involvements against than the Magpies.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:23 , admin

All set at Selhurst.



HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/80GXEnfJ19 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 21, 2023

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:22 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:21 , admin

Story continues

Vieira makes four changes to the Palace side that drew to Manchester United as Ward, Schlupp, Eze, and Ayew all start. Howe keeps the same starting 11 that beat Fulham 1-0 last time out.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:19 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:18 , admin

SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis, Alexander Isak, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:18 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:16 , admin

Newcastle (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:13 , admin

SUBS: Sam Johnstone, Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Jairo Riedewald, Jack Wells-Morrison, David Ozoh.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:11 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:10 , admin

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha; Odsonne Edouard.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:07 , admin

Newcastle’s incredible run in the league continues and a win today could take them one point behind second-place Manchester City. Although their goals have somewhat dried up of late, they will provide a big test for Crystal Palace’s attack. Eddie Howe’s team have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having conceded just 11 goals in their 19 games with Nick Pope leading the way in clean sheets too with 11.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:04 , admin

Having faced Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United in their last three Premier League games, Crystal Palace’s tough run continues as they host Champions League contenders Newcastle. Patrick Vieira’s side will be desperate for three points today, having won just one competitive fixture since the World Cup break. Michael Olise’s stunning free-kick earned them a point in their last match, helping them snap their three-game losing streak.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:01 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

16:30 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Team-news on the way... 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UvpXiKzQeF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 21, 2023

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Let's get to work! ✊ pic.twitter.com/v1ZS8UtWWz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 21, 2023

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

17:00 , admin