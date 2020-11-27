Is Crystal Palace vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are both hoping to return to winning ways when the two meet on Friday.
Both clubs lost at the weekend, leaving them in the bottom half of the table and with just one win apiece from their last three games.
Palace are likely to remain without Wilf Zaha after he tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Newcastle have been performing below expectations again this season, with critics suggesting they are too defensive-minded and not attacking games as they are capable of doing.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 27 November at Selhurst Park.
Where can I watch it?
The match is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. The game can be watched via the website or app on a device or on a smart TV.
What is the team news?
Luka Milivojevic is suspended and Wilf Zaha is likely to again miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19. James Tomkins is a doubt, while Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson continue to be sidelined through injury.
Newcastle are without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, winger Ryan Fraser, defender Paul Dummett and striker Dwight Gayle. Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles are doubts. Newcastle also have a couple of players self-isolating after Covid-19 tests, but they have not disclosed who.
Predicted line-ups
CPA: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze, Batshuayi, Ayew
NEW: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Odds
Palace - 7/5
Draw - 23/10
Newcastle - 5/2
Prediction
It’s unlikely either side will go all-out for the win and it will likely be a tight, undramatic affair for most of the match. Don’t be surprised if the points are won late on. Palace 1-0 Newcastle.
