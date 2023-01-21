Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

A Crystal Palace team who shocked Manchester United on Wednesday host their second consecutive Premier League home game this evening.

High-flying Newcastle are in town as they attempt to keep their Champions League challenge afloat.

Palace at least managed to stop the rot against United and Patrick Vieira is confident his team are showing signs of progress. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, saw his team leave it late to beat Fulham on Sunday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off time on today, January 21, 2023.

Selhurst Park in London will host.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will provide a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, tablets and games consoles.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle team news

Joachim Andersen missed Wednesday’s draw at home to Manchester United with a calf injury and will miss the game with Newcastle as a result.

Vieira made some changes on Wednesday, bringing Jean-Philippe Mateta into the staring lineup in an effort to introduce more goals into the team, though the tight turnaround in games could see Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew return to the fold.

Ruled out: Andersen has suffered a calf injury (Getty Images)

For Newcastle, influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is likely to miss the fixture after picking up an ankle injury during Sunday’s win over Fulham.

Joelinton could drop back into midfield as a result, meaning either Alexander Isak or Allan Saint-Maximin may replace the Brazilian on the left of a front three.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle prediction

It’s difficult to look past Newcastle at the moment.

In fine form and welcoming back Isak, the momentum the team are riding at the moment will take some stopping.

Newcastle to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Draws: 11

Newcastle wins: 30

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle latest odds

Crystal Palace to win: 7/2

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle to win: 17/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.