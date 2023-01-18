Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils have brought in new signing Wout Weghorst for a full debut, leading the line with the in-form Marcus Rashford still stationed out on the left flank where he has been so effective once more of late. Erik ten Hag’s side have won the last five on the bounce in the top flight, moving up to fourth place in the progress, but a win here will take them into second above Newcastle and rivals Man City.

Palace have struggled for consistency this term and have won just one of the last five, but victory here would at least keep them in touch with the top half, even if they won’t move up from 12th place - barring an absolutely crushing win.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Man United LIVE: Premier League updates

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Olise, Mateta, Zaha; Edouard

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

KO 8pm GMT, live on Sky Sports and Sky Go

Crystal Palace FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

United look to work an opening with Wan-Bissaka and Antony combining down the right flank, but Mitchell anticipates the danger and makes an important intervention.

United quickly establish control in possession as they target a sixth successive Premier League victory.

Referee Robert Jones blows his whistle and United kick things off at Selhurst Park.

The players are making their way out onto the field and kick-off is just moments away.

United are aiming to record their 10th straight victory in all competitions for the first time since a run of 11 straight wins under Alex Ferguson.

The big team news for United sees Ten Hag hand a debut to new signing Weghorst, who arrived on loan from Burnley a few days ago. The Netherlands international is one of three changes from the derby win over Manchester City, with Martinez and Antony also back in the starting XI. Malacia and Fred drop to the bench, while Anthony Martial misses out through injury.

Patrick Vieira makes four changes from Sunday's defeat at Chelsea. Richards makes his first Premier League start as he replaces the injured Joachim Andersen in the heart of defence. There is also a maiden league start of the campaign for Hughes, while Mateta and Edouard are recalled. Schlupp, Ayew and Eze drop to the bench.

First goalscorer? ⚽️

Full-time result? 👀

Man of the Match? 🥇



SUBS: Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst.

SUBS: Sam Johnstone, Joel Ward, Luka Milivojevic, James Tomkins, Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, David Ozoh.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha; Odsonne Edouard.

With Manchester City and Newcastle United not in action today, Erik ten Hag's side can leapfrog them and go second in the table with victory here. Meanwhile, 12th-place Palace are looking to close the gap on the top half.

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Confirmed line-ups for Crystal Palace vs Man United

19:11 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-ups for tonight’s game - including a full debut for the new Man United striker:

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Olise, Mateta, Zaha; Edouard

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

🚨 Tonight's team news is in — and there's a United debut for Wout Weghorst! 🇳🇱#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023

