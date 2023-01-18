Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live: score and latest updates

Selhurst Park mural of Wilf Zaha and his pals - REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

06:52 PM

Some breaking news on the proposed Man Utd takeover as we wait for the teams at 7pm

Exclusive: US firm behind Real Madrid and Barcelona wants Manchester United stake

The US investor Sixth Street that has been involved in major refinancing projects with European Super League rebels Real Madrid and Barcelona has signalled it could be ready to invest in Manchester United. The New York investment firm that has been critical to the financial reorganisation of the two Spanish clubs has accepted an invitation to analyse details of United’s financial performance, along with a number of other interested parties, Telegraph Sport understands.

04:27 PM

Manchester United eye leap to second

Welcome to live coverage of tonight's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, originally scheduled for the seventh round of this season's fixtures but postponed after Queen Elizabeth's death two days' before. Manchester United have come a long way since then and even further since May 22 when Erik ten Hag, newly crowned Eredivisie champion for the third time in four years, watched on from the stands, inscrutable but unmistakably perplexed as Ralf Rangnick's final match in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat by virtue of Wilf Zaha's goal, Palace's first victory over them at Selhurst Park since 1991.

Now, after clearing the Augean Stables at least partially, Ten Hag's United are on the up, having won all four of their post-World Cup league games and with Marcus Rashford scoring in all four to help their rise to fourth after beating the champions and their neighbours on Sunday. Win here and they will climb to second, probably for 24 hours only but a feather in a (Dutch?) cap nonetheless.

f Erik ten Hag (left) with Mitchell van der Gaag (centre) and Steve McClaren (right) at Selhurst Park - Steven Paston/PA Wire

Palace, by contrast, have endured a pretty miserable run since Qatar, losing three and winning one of their league matches and being dumped out of the FA Cup at home by Southampton. Those 0-3 and 0-4 home defeats by Fulham and Tottenham have been hard to swallow. After all, everyone scores against Spurs ...

And yet Palace look relatively safe in 12th place and in Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Zaha have the kind of slick, penetrative forwards who can prosper if they can open up some space between Casemiro and the unlikely but highly effective central defensive partnership of Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane. They haven't ventured into the transfer market yet but Patrick Vieira maintains that he has money to spend if he can find the right attacking player.

Ten Hag, by contrast, has already concluded his business, bringing in Wout Weghorst on loan and the Dutch Wolf is in line to make his debut at Palace because Anthony Martial is rated very doubtful. Manchester United will also be without long-term absentees Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek but Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho should be available much sooner. For Palace Nathan Ferguson and James MacArthur are 'back on the grass' but still a way off from first-team football, or so we were told in the last bulletin, while Joachim Anderson is rated a very long shot after limping off with a calf strain after 38 minutes of Sunday's defeat by Chelsea.