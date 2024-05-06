Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE!

Selhurst Park is the destination for Monday Night Football to wrap up another thrilling weekend of Premier League action. United have certainly not been the winners from the results so far having been knocked out of the European qualification places ahead of this tricky trip.

Both teams are unbeaten in four league games but Erik ten Hag is yet to convince fans that he is the man to take the Red Devils forward in the long-term. Not helping the Dutchman is a huge injury crisis which has claimed Harry Maguire before today’s game, with Bruno Fernandes confirmed as one of 11 injured absentees.

Palace are well clear of the relegation zone and can play with freedom to build greater optimism for the years ahead under Oliver Glasner, who is without Jefferson Lerma but Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi return. Follow Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Dom Smith in south London.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd updates

GOAL! Olise fires Eagles ahead

GOAL! Mateta rocket doubles lead

GOAL! Mitchell makes it three

GOAL! Olise double as hosts run riot

Watch Michael Olise slam home second of the night

21:34 , Marc Mayo

Andre Onana hardly covers himself in glory.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd | 72 mins

21:33 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace fans enjoying their night to the tune of “you’re f****** s***” before Eberechi Eze comes forward again.

Good work from Sofyan Amrabat wins a foul.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Oliver Glasner incensed at picking up a yellow card there. Felt Amrabat should have been sent off for his studs-up challenge on Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd | 69 mins

21:31 , Marc Mayo

Oliver Glasner introduces Odsonne Edouard and Jairo Riedewald off the bench, for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Will Hughes.

Jonny Evans almost gifts a fifth to Palace at the restart before Sofyan Amrabat is booked for a rough slide challenge on Michael Olise.

Oliver Glasner booked for his protests, he wanted a red.

GGGGGOOOOAAAALLL!!!! Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd | Olise, 67'

21:27 , Marc Mayo

FOUR FOR PALACE!

Michael Olise powers a shot through a weak Andre Onana save after Casemiro’s latest error!

Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd | 66 mins

21:27 , Marc Mayo

Rasmus Hojlund tumbles after being played in on goal by Kobbie Mainoo... no foul.

Needless to go down under not much pressure and the fact he was actually through.

Terse words with Danish counterpart Joachim Andersen as play continues. It was probably outside the box, just.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd | 64 mins

21:24 , Marc Mayo

United force a sharp save from Dean Henderson but soon enough they’re on the back foot after good transition work from Eberechi Eze.

An unusual lack of final ball from Michael Olise though and the hosts fail to take advantage.

Watch Crystal Palace make it 3-0

21:23 , Marc Mayo

United marking? Vacant.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd | 60 mins

21:21 , Marc Mayo

A great cross from Adam Wharton for that goal, his technique has been among the league’s best since his January arrival. Joachim Andersen helped turn the ball back for Tyrick Mitchell’s run into a surprisingly vacant United six-yard box.

Sofyan Amrabat on for Antony, damage limitation from Erik ten Hag?

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Decent chances for Eberechi Eze and then Will Hughes within a matter of moments. Palace piling on the pressure, and they get their reward. It falls to Mitchell, an unlikely source, who slams home. Palace running riot.

United well and truly in the mud.

GGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!! Crystal Palace 3-0 Man Utd | Mitchell, 58'

21:19 , Marc Mayo

IT’S THREE!

A simple finish for Tyrick Mitchell as United once again crumble in their own box.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 57 mins

21:18 , Marc Mayo

Tyrick Mitchell fires low and hard... and straight at Andre Onana.

Palace upping the ante here.

The corner is cleared as far as Will Hughes - he hits a good volley which Onana is equal to!

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 55 mins

21:16 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Palace win it back and glide forward effortlessly, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise indulging in a fabulous one-two which the former fires wide.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Casemiro a long distance offside there. United have a second goal of the evening disallowed. It stays 2-0 Palace.

Goal disallowed!

21:13 , Marc Mayo

Antony hussles to win a free-kick by the edge of the box and Casemiro scores from his own rebound, having headed the ball against the post...

But he’s offside! Clearly went too early.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 51 mins

21:11 , Marc Mayo

Antony curls a fairly token effort from range straight down the throat of Dean Henderson.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 50 mins

21:11 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Dean Henderson’s long kick upfield finds Daniel Munoz all too easily and Nathaniel Clyne overlaps to cross for Eberechi Eze.

It’s a little behind the Palace man but, unmarked, he clips a shot straight at the keeper.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 47 mins

21:07 , Marc Mayo

Any sign of a fightback from United?

They were sent out early by the manager and quickly get hold of the ball. Perhaps a smidgen more pace in how they knock it around but Palace look content to sit back and watch it unfold in front of them.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd | Kick-off!

21:05 , Marc Mayo

No changes from Erik ten Hag as they look to close a two-goal deficit to Crystal Palace.

Watch Jean-Philippe Mateta make it 2-0

20:59 , Marc Mayo

Delight for the Eagles

20:55 , Marc Mayo

The front three, ably supported by two flying wing-backs, have been impossible to control for this depleted United defence.

Not even a semblance of organisation from the Red Devils and Palace are making hay with two fine goals.

Michael Olise skipped past two challenges before burying the first on 12 minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta spun Jonny Evans to fire the second late in the half.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

An exceptional first-half display from Palace, who have bite where United don’t, organisation where United lack it, and a lead that United cannot have any complaints about. Their fans can.

Half-time!

20:50 , Marc Mayo

Eberechi Eze unable to find his man with a cross after ghosting in behind Diogo Dalot’s woeful offside trap.

There goes the whistle and the Eagles lead 2-0!

A great half for Palace, they’ve been every bit as good as United have been bad.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 45 mins

20:47 , Marc Mayo

Nathaniel Clyne into the box before losing his footing.

Kobbie Mainoo a passenger there and we’ll have three added minutes to end the first half.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Manchester United’s defending once again cataclysmic. Jean-Philippe Mateta sends Jonny Evans spinning into tomorrow and rushes through on goal, firing a rocket past Andre Onana that no goalkeeper could dream of keeping out. Palace are in ecstasy now. United comfortably, comfortably the worse team.

Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | 43 mins

20:45 , Marc Mayo

You have to say, over recent months this has been one of if not the worst Manchester United team to step out on a pitch since Fergie left.

Completely absent in their approach to getting back into the game and now two goals down, relying on what will probably be a spell of 2-0 football to reverse matters.

Casemiro heads over from a free-kick.

GGGGGOOOOAAAALLL!!! Crystal Palace 2-0 Man Utd | Mateta, 40'

20:42 , Marc Mayo

WHAT A STRIKE!

Jean-Philippe Mateta sends Jonny Evans for an ice cream and smacks a peach of an effort past Andre Onana!

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 38 mins

20:40 , Marc Mayo

A timely lull in proceedings largely driven by Palace sitting back and letting United hold the ball, the visitors not really knowing what to do with it.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Referee Jarred Gillett is wearing a head-camera for tonight's game as part of a one-off programme set to show the demands put on Premier League referees. Palace fans seize their moment, spending 30 seconds simply cheering that he’s terrible. Point proven!

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 35 mins

20:37 , Marc Mayo

Palace fans are chanting “s*** referee” as Rasmus Hojlund pokes a weak effort wide.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 33 mins

20:35 , Marc Mayo

Just 10 touches for Rasmus Hojlund so far, 12 for Antony. That’s the fewest of any player on the pitch, if you needed confirmation.

Not sure if Hojlund’s number includes the seemingly-legal goal he had disallowed, mind.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 30 mins

20:32 , Marc Mayo

You sense we’ll be hearing about that disallowed goal a lot if United don’t win this game.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Goalkeepers are overprotected every day of the week and twice on a Sunday. Dean Henderson was not fouled by Rasmus Hojlund there. The Dane simply used his body cleverly.

United have been unfairly denied their leveller, I feel.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 22 mins

20:30 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Jean-Philippe Mateta blocks a potential second for Crystal Palace...

The big striker spins his man and Michael Olise feeds Daniel Munoz. The cutback reaches Olise and his shot bounces off Mateta’s size 12s!

Maybe not quite goalbound, maybe would have been saved. We’ll never know.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

So often in the right place at the right time, Mateta was very much in the wrong place there. Blocked Olise’s shot. Olise left looking down at the pitch in disappointment. He, by the way, is having a field day.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 28 mins

20:30 , Marc Mayo

Michael Olise almost in again after a Kobbie Mainoo error... but Andre Onana prevents the winger from going around him. Chance goes.

Goal disallowed!

20:29 , Marc Mayo

The corner is swung in and ends up in the net...

After a slight delay the referee gives a foul for Rasmus Hojlund bumping Dean Henderson on the goalline!

It looked like he was going for the ball and that’s a bit of a keeper’s decision. VAR upholds it and Erik ten Hag has a pop at the fourth official.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 26 mins

20:28 , Marc Mayo

Will Hughes clips Alejandro Garnacho just outside the D and this will be United’s best shooting chance of the game so far.

Christian Eriksen directs the visitors’ wall disruptors and curls it over the bar via the jumping defenders for a corner.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 23 mins

20:25 , Marc Mayo

Another decent chance for Michael Olise and the wing-backs are again at the heart of it for Palace.

Daniel Munoz’s cross reaches Tyrick Mitchell and a smart reverse pass is lashed straight at the goalkeeper by Olise.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 20 mins

20:22 , Marc Mayo

The camera turns towards the sixth-form day trip that is the Manchester United bench.

Granted that Erik ten Hag has really struggled to organise his team, particularly at the back, but the injuries he’s having to live through are immense.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 18 mins

20:19 , Marc Mayo

Only Sheffield United have conceded more shots than Manchester United this season, but they need to do some more up the other end to change this game.

Mason Mount sees their first shot of the night blocked.

Watch Michael Olise score vs Man Utd

20:18 , Marc Mayo

Slick stuff to beat the challenges but then United simply let him wander towards their goal...!

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | 16 mins

20:18 , Marc Mayo

All a bit passive from United to start here and Palace punish them with aplomb.

Oliver Glasner’s teams are well set to defend leads and frustrate opponents. And United aren’t great when they’re frustrated...

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Michael Olise sprints through a gaping chasm in the United backline. Once Casemiro had been consigned to the turf, United simply let Olise through. Of course, he obliged and scored. A forlorn Erik ten Hag looks on.

GGGGGOOOOAAAALLLL!!! Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd | Olise, 13'

20:15 , Marc Mayo

THE EAGLES LEAD!

Michael Olise collects a throw-in, beats two challenges, strolls into space and finishes into the bottom corner!

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd | 11 mins

20:13 , Marc Mayo

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hold-up play already on show for Palace, in contrast to Rasmus Hojlund whose exact role in this United team is still quite hard to decipher.

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Both sides have made decent starts here, zipping the ball around nicely and trying to breach the other’s defence. Nothing doing quite yet though. Plenty of pace about the game but no openings.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd | 8 mins

20:09 , Marc Mayo

England boss Gareth Southgate is in the crowd. Eberechi Eze, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo all on display for him while Michael Olise is still not ruled out of a Three Lions switch...

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd | 5 mins

20:07 , Marc Mayo

First sign of Michael Olise ghosting in behind but Jean-Philippe Mateta’s pass misses its target.

United look happy to play it slow in possession, although you’d fancy their trio of creative central midfielders to be positive when they get on the ball.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd | 3 mins

20:04 , Marc Mayo

Early corner for Palace as Jonny Evans only clears a cross as far as Michael Olise, whose outside-of-the-boot effort looks a little lightweight but bounces wide off the veteran defender anyway.

Taken short, Mason Mount covers well to steal in.

United give it away and Evans puts in a solid tackle on Tyrick Mitchell. Home fans demand a penalty but think he’s got the ball.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd | Kick-off!

20:01 , Marc Mayo

The smoke from the pyrotechnics is gently lifting from the pitch as we get this Bank Holiday football underway!

Here come the teams!

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United in all white tonight and Casemiro leads them out in a vibrant atmosphere in the south of the capital.

Crystal Palace in their usual home kit and their fans are full of optimism that they can upset the Red Devils.

Why the referee will wear a head-camera tonight

19:54 , Marc Mayo

Referee Jarred Gillett will tonight wear a ‘RefCam’ during tonight’s game in a Premier League first.

The 37-year-old Australian will wear a head-mounted device that will be hooked up to the audio channel used by the referees.

It is designed to show the demand put on referees in Premier League matches and offer fans a unique new insight as part of a programme which Premier League Productions are currently producing.

Read the full story!

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd | Countdown to kick-off

19:53 , Marc Mayo

The two squads trot back into the dressing rooms as the warm-ups come to an end and Selhurst Park is filling up nicely.

Kick-off not far away now.

Erik ten Hag speaks ahead of kick-off

19:42 , Marc Mayo

A little spiky from Erik ten Hag as he speaks ahead of the game (imagine...) and turns the first question straight back on the reporter.

“It’s always massive, we need to be in Europe and we have two opportunities,” he eventually tells Sky Sports.

“[The injuries are] extreme, you have to deal with it. We trust the line-up and go for it.

“We have to match [Crystal Palace] and play our game, they’ve changed a lot under the new manager. He’s doing great, very physical team and creative. We have to match this.”

Rewind: Nemanja Matic screamer sinks Palace

19:37 , Marc Mayo

Back in the spring of the 2017-18 season, a highly-doubted Manchester United team came to Selhurst Park with a point to prove... sound familiar?

Well, on that occasion it was Nemanja Matic who produced the heroics by scoring the Red Devils’ winner and goal of the season to complete a comeback from two down in stoppage time.

Who has the edge in this fixture?

19:33 , Marc Mayo

This has been a highly competitive fixture of late, with the last eight meetings split evenly at three wins apiece plus two draws.

Crystal Palace wins: 11

Draws: 13

Man Utd wins: 41

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd | Countdown to kick-off

19:26 , Marc Mayo

We have just over half an hour until kick-off in south London with the warm-ups getting underway.

By the way, this is Bruno Fernandes’ first injury absence of his Manchester United career!

Dom Smith at Selhurst Park:

Crystal Palace have been their free-flowing attacking best in recent weeks.

Harry Maguire’s muscle injury is the latest in a long line of defensive injuries Manchester United have suffered this season and means Jonny Evans and midfielder Casemiro line up as the central defensive pairing tonight.

Oliver Glasner’s Eagles will feel they can get at them, especially with Eze returning to the line-up after missing last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Eze returns for Crystal Palace with Guehi back on the bench



Oliver Glasner gives his thoughts to Sky Sports

19:18 , Marc Mayo

We’ve just had the Crystal Palace boss live on the TV and he was pretty open in how he wants to attack Manchester United.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze reuniting in attack is certainly one key avenue for the Eagles.

"Both are key players with individual quality,” said Oliver Glasner.

“But we need all the other players, our wing-backs making lots of runs and Jean-Philippe Mateta being in the centre so their full-backs don’t know where to go.

"With Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund they have a lot of pace in their offence so it's importance to have a lot of balance.

"Their goal difference is 52 to 51 so they're always dangerous at scoring goals but they have problems in defending, especially today they're missing many centre-backs. So they struggle with a lot of injuries and we could get to space. But it's up to us to use this space and create overloads."

Eberechi Eze back for Crystal Palace

19:14 , Marc Mayo

The Eagles name Eberechi Eze in their attack tonight with Jordan Ayew dropping out of their typical 3-4-3 formation under Oliver Glasner.

Marc Guehi is fit for the bench.

Mason Mount starts for Man Utd

19:08 , Marc Mayo

Two changes for Manchester United tonight as Harry Maguire is replaced by Jonny Evans in defence.

Mason Mount drops in for Bruno Fernandes, who has joined what is now an 11-player injury absentee list for the Red Devils.

Not much of a bench either, Sofyan Amrabat is the only outfield option with serious experience.

Crystal Palace team news

19:02 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Subs: Matthews, Guehi, Schlupp, Ward, Ahamada, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ayew, Edouard

Man Utd team news

19:00 , Marc Mayo

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Jackson, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Collyer, Wheatley

Time for team news!

18:56 , Marc Mayo

Right then, let’s find out the starting line-ups for tonight’s game.

Crystal Palace eyes are on the potential returns of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

United, meanwhile, could have as many as 11 injury absentees.

Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen are perhaps the favourites to join Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield, unless Sofyan Amrabat has earned a recall.

Eagles relax after beating relegation

18:51 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace took a few days off in the build-up to this Monday night clash as a reward for a good run of form.

Read the full story!

Bruno Fernandes reveals 'very honest' view on Man Utd future

18:44 , Marc Mayo

Bruno Fernandes suggested last week he could “think about” leaving Manchester United this summer.

Fernandes told DAZN Portugal: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

"A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Yet Erik ten Hag has claimed the comments were “taken out of context”.

"I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here," he said.

No Bruno Fernandes all-but confirmed

18:38 , Marc Mayo

The Manchester United team bus has appeared at Selhurst Park without Bruno Fernandes.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay also not spotted but Jonny Evans is in south London.

Oliver Glasner confirms Jefferson Lerma plan

18:30 , Marc Mayo

Jefferson Lerma will not be rushed back from his hamstring injury, as Crystal Palace prioritise his desire to be fit for the Copa America.

The 29-year-old is keen to represent Colombia at this summer’s tournament in the United States and has missed Palace’s last three matches after feeling tightness in his hamstring after a sprint to chase down Mohamed Salah in the Eagles’ surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on April 14.

“He’s working hard”, manager Oliver Glasner said about Lerma’s recovery. “The Manchester United game is definitely too early. He’s working hard to come back for the Wolves game.

“But, at the same time with muscle injuries, we have one more game against [Aston] Villa. I expect he will be available to play against Villa.”

Team news rumours

18:23 , Marc Mayo

The talk of Twitter this afternoon has been that Bruno Fernandes will not play for Manchester United tonight.

That would likely hand Mason Mount a rare start in midfield.

Breaking news

18:06 , Marc Mayo

Some breaking news just landing from elsewhere in the Premier League, former Manchester United boss David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the season.

Read the full story!

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd | Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

We are two hours away from the action kicking off at Selhurst Park with team news due at 7pm.

Oliver Glasner admits “no guarantee” in keeping star trio

17:52 , Marc Mayo

Oliver Glasner has admitted it would be hard to keep players who are “too good for Crystal Palace” — adding that there is “no guarantee” Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze or Marc Guehi will be at the club next season.

The Austrian insisted all the club can do is convince the trio that staying at Palace despite interest from elsewhere is the right thing for their careers from a “sports perspective.”

Manchester United are interested in a move for Olise this summer, while the Red Devils have also previously been linked with England duo Guehi and Eze.

Palace face a fight to hold on to all three ahead of their first full season under Glasner, as rival Premier League clubs could make bids for all three over the course of the summer transfer window.

Eze and Olise both signed new long-term deals this season which run until 2027, while Guehi’s contract runs to 2026.

He said of the three players: “All we can do is show our ambition, show them they are very important players for us, show them from a sports perspective that we are competitive with many teams in the Premier League, that we want to improve, and that they play key parts in our system.

“But there is also no guarantee. The transfer window, when it opens, is sometimes crazy for several weeks. We are part of it and can’t stop it, but we do our job — showing them the vision, showing them how we want to play, what their role can be. We will see what happens.”

Score prediction

17:43 , Marc Mayo

Palace won at Old Trafford back in September and they will be eyeing a famous over United.

Every team gets plenty of chances against Ten Hag’s side, who have shown little interest in tightening up despite playing with near enough a non-existent midfield every week.

With Palace clicking into gear recently and United continuing to produce poor performances, the Eagles are well-capable of piling more pressure on Ten Hag.

Crystal Palace to win, 2-1.

How Man Utd could line up

17:34 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Doubts: Fernandes, Shaw, Martinez, Martial, Rashford, McTominay, Evans

Injuries: Lindelof, Varane, Malacia, Kambwala, Maguire

Early Man Utd team news

17:25 , Marc Mayo

Marcus Rashford has missed United’s last two games with injury and is a major doubt, while Scott McTominay is in a race to be fit after he suffered a knee issue against Burnley. That could mean Mason Mount is handed a rare start.

Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial are all closing in on a return to first-team action, but it remains to be seen if this match comes too soon.

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt after Ten Hag confirmed a knock for his captain in the Burnley draw.

Harry Maguire has also been ruled out after suffering a muscle injury, which leaves him as a doubt for the FA Cup final.

Our prediction for the Palace XI

17:19 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Guehi, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Doubts: Eze, Guehi, Lerma

Injuries: Johnstone, Doucoure, Franca, Holding

Early Crystal Palace team news

17:12 , Marc Mayo

Eberechi Eze is expected to return for Palace in a significant boost.

He was left out against Fulham, but Oliver Glasner confirmed after the match that was precautionary after he picked up a knock.

Jefferson Lerma is close to being available again after a hamstring injury, and Marc Guehi could also return for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd LIVE!

16:56 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United!

The Red Devils need a point to return to the top seven in their bid to qualify for Europe, but head to Selhurst Park at the worst time following a resurgence in form for the Eagles.

Oliver Glasner’s men could well be one of those teams playing on the beach right now yet they have won three of their last four having ended any relegation fears.

Kick-off from south London comes at 8pm BST and we’ll have our reporter Dom Smith at the ground to provide expert analysis.

So join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction LIVE!